Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Russell leaves game after hit on head by pitch

September 8, 2019 3:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Chicago Cubs’ Addison Russell left Sunday’s game against Milwaukee in the third inning, after he was hit on the head by a 94 mph pitch from Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser.

Russell’s helmet flew off as the ball hit around the area of his left cheek, and Russell fell to the ground.

Manager Joe Maddon and assistant athletic trainer Nick Frangella rushed to the plate, and Russell initially stayed in the game. Russell stole second on the first pitch to David Bote and scored when Bote singled and right fielder Christian Yelich threw 20 feet to the first base side of the plate for an error.

Russell was replaced in the bottom half when Ian Happ entered at third and Bote moved from third to shortstop.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US