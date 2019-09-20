Listen Live Sports

Russian anti-doping CEO says track team set to miss worlds

September 20, 2019 8:10 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — The CEO of the Russian anti-doping agency has predicted that the country’s track team won’t be reinstated in time for the upcoming world athletics championships.

The Russian team has been suspended from international track and field since 2015 over widespread doping, though dozens are allowed to compete as neutral athletes. The last chance for reinstatement before the world championships is the IAAF council on Monday, four days before the championships begin.

Russian anti-doping agency CEO Yuri Ganus tells Russia’s state Tass news agency that “all the information I have, which I can’t reveal, speaks to the (Russian track federation) not being reinstated.”

He points to ongoing analysis of data from the Moscow anti-doping lab and an investigation into suspended high jumper Daniil Lysenko as reasons to delay reinstatement again.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

