Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Russian biathlete Vasilyeva banned for missed tests

September 18, 2019 5:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Russian biathlete Margarita Vasilyeva has been banned for 18 months after missing three drug tests.

The International Biathlon Union says its disciplinary panel “took into account the athlete’s degree of fault” when giving Vasilyeva a ban shorter than the standard two-year sanction. The 18-month ban still rules her out of the next two winter seasons.

Vasilyeva had said her packed travel schedule in her debut World Cup season meant she struggled with rules obliging athletes to give drug testers advance notice of their whereabouts for one hour each day.

The case comes at a time when the Russian biathlon team has been accused of widespread doping going back several years. Austrian authorities are also investigating allegations that bribes were paid to cover up failed tests.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|19 6th Cyber Operations for National...
9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year