RWC: Italy 47, Namibia 22 in Pool B

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Italy beat Namibia 47-22 in a Rugby World Cup Pool B match on Sunday.

___

Italy 47 (Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebaldi, Edoardo Padovani, Carlo Canna, Jake Polledri, Matteo Minozzi tries; penalty try; Allan 3 conversions, Canna 2 conversions), Namibia 22 (Damian Stevens, JC Greyling, Chad Plato tries; Cliven Loubser 2 conversions, penalty). HT: 21-7

