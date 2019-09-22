Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

RWC: Italy 47, Namibia 22 in Pool B

September 22, 2019 3:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Italy beat Namibia 47-22 in a Rugby World Cup Pool B match on Sunday.

___

Italy 47 (Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebaldi, Edoardo Padovani, Carlo Canna, Jake Polledri, Matteo Minozzi tries; penalty try; Allan 3 conversions, Canna 2 conversions), Namibia 22 (Damian Stevens, JC Greyling, Chad Plato tries; Cliven Loubser 2 conversions, penalty). HT: 21-7

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson