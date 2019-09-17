Sabres-Blue Jackets Sums

Buffalo 0 1 0—1 Columbus 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Columbus, Bemstrom (Jones, Texier), 0:52 (pp). Penalties_Smith, BUF, (slashing), 0:42; Dea, BUF, (hooking), 9:22; Jones, CBJ, (interference), 13:30.

Second Period_2, Buffalo, McCabe (Asplund), 13:43. 3, Columbus, Sherwood (Dubinsky, Werenski), 15:48. Penalties_Peeke, CBJ, (high sticking), 1:07; Asplund, BUF, (holding), 9:48.

Third Period_4, Columbus, Milano (Nash, Bemstrom), 14:22. 5, Columbus, Dalpe (Sokolov), 18:34. Penalties_Vigneault, CBJ, (hooking), 6:52.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 7-12-10_29. Columbus 13-13-7_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; Columbus 1 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hammond 0-0-0 (13 shots-11 saves), Ullmark 0-0-0 (19-18). Columbus, Korpisalo 0-0-0 (12-12), Kivlenieks 0-0-0 (17-16).

T_2:48.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Mark Shewchyk, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.