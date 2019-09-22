Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabres demote 14 to minors, assign Ruotsalainen to Finland

September 22, 2019 10:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have assigned rookie forward Arttu Ruotsalainen to Ilves of the Finnish Elite League, part of a series of roster moves made 11 days before they open the season.

The 21-year-old Ruotsalainen was an undrafted free agent who signed an entry-level contract with Buffalo in March after spending the past two years playing for Ilves. He is a promising prospect who had a team-leading 21 goals and 42 points last season.

The Sabres also demoted 14 players to Rochester, their American Hockey League affiliate. Forward C.J. Smith and goalie Andrew Hammond must first clear waivers before they can report to the minors.

Buffalo has two preseason games left before opening the season at Pittsburgh on Oct. 3.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson