San Diego 2, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Martini lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Murphy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers cf-rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hilliard ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lauer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tinoco p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Butera c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lambert p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wolters c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|001
|000
|000
|0
|—
|1
|San Diego
|000
|100
|000
|1
|—
|2
DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 3, San Diego 11. 2B_Valaika (2), Blackmon (41), Myers (18), Naylor (12). SB_Jankowski (1). SF_Butera (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lambert
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Johnson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Shaw
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Estévez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tinoco L,0-2
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Howard
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Almonte
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lauer
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Bednar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strahm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yates
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stammen W,8-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Howard pitched to 1 batter in the 10th, Almonte pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.
HBP_Johnson (Urías). WP_Johnson(2), Lauer.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:15. A_26,834 (42,445).
