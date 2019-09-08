San Diego 2, Colorado 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 2 11 Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Blackmon rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .318 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .309 Murphy 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .281 Desmond lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Hampson cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214 c-Hilliard ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Valaika 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .143 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Tinoco p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Butera c 1 0 0 1 0 1 .190 d-McMahon ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Lambert p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .308 a-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Daza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Wolters c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 7 7 G.Garcia 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .248 Martini lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Machado 3b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .260 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .281 Myers cf-rf 5 0 3 1 0 0 .242 Naylor rf 1 1 1 0 2 0 .255 1-Jankowski pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .187 Urías ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .186 Lauer p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083 b-Allen ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Margot ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Colorado 001 000 000 0_1 4 0 San Diego 000 100 000 1_2 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Lambert in the 6th. b-struck out for Lauer in the 6th. c-struck out for Hampson in the 7th. d-flied out for Butera in the 8th. e-struck out for Shaw in the 8th. f-popped out for Yates in the 9th. g-struck out for Diaz in the 10th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 6th.

LOB_Colorado 3, San Diego 11. 2B_Valaika (2), Blackmon (41), Myers (18), Naylor (12). RBIs_Butera (2), Urías (15), Myers (46). SB_Jankowski (1). SF_Butera.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Murphy); San Diego 4 (Urías, Lauer, Allen). RISP_Colorado 0 for 1; San Diego 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Myers. GIDP_Machado.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Valaika, Murphy); San Diego 1 (Martini, G.Garcia, Martini).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lambert 5 5 1 1 3 4 80 6.86 Johnson 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 24 6.35 Shaw 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 5.43 Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.99 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.27 Tinoco, L, 0-2 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 7 4.85 Howard 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 5.68 Almonte 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 5.86

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer 6 4 1 1 2 4 83 4.41 Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.79 Yates 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.25 Stammen, W, 8-7 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.50

Howard pitched to 1 batters in the 10th, Almonte pitched to 1 batters in the 10th

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 3-0, Howard 1-0, Almonte 2-1. IBB_off Lauer (Arenado). HBP_Johnson (Urías). WP_Johnson(2), Lauer.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:15. A_26,834 (42,445).

