San Diego 2, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|2
|11
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Murphy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.281
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|c-Hilliard ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Valaika 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Tinoco p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Butera c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.190
|d-McMahon ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Lambert p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|a-Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Wolters c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|7
|7
|
|G.Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Martini lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.281
|Myers cf-rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Naylor rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|1-Jankowski pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.187
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.186
|Lauer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|b-Allen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|001
|000
|000
|0_1
|4
|0
|San Diego
|000
|100
|000
|1_2
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Lambert in the 6th. b-struck out for Lauer in the 6th. c-struck out for Hampson in the 7th. d-flied out for Butera in the 8th. e-struck out for Shaw in the 8th. f-popped out for Yates in the 9th. g-struck out for Diaz in the 10th.
1-ran for Naylor in the 6th.
LOB_Colorado 3, San Diego 11. 2B_Valaika (2), Blackmon (41), Myers (18), Naylor (12). RBIs_Butera (2), Urías (15), Myers (46). SB_Jankowski (1). SF_Butera.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Murphy); San Diego 4 (Urías, Lauer, Allen). RISP_Colorado 0 for 1; San Diego 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Myers. GIDP_Machado.
DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Valaika, Murphy); San Diego 1 (Martini, G.Garcia, Martini).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|80
|6.86
|Johnson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|6.35
|Shaw
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|5.43
|Estévez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.99
|Diaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.27
|Tinoco, L, 0-2
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|4.85
|Howard
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|5.68
|Almonte
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.86
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|83
|4.41
|Bednar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Strahm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.79
|Yates
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.25
|Stammen, W, 8-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.50
Howard pitched to 1 batters in the 10th, Almonte pitched to 1 batters in the 10th
Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 3-0, Howard 1-0, Almonte 2-1. IBB_off Lauer (Arenado). HBP_Johnson (Urías). WP_Johnson(2), Lauer.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:15. A_26,834 (42,445).
