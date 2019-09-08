Listen Live Sports

San Diego 2, Colorado 1

September 8, 2019 7:39 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 2 11
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Blackmon rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .318
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .309
Murphy 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .281
Desmond lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Hampson cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214
c-Hilliard ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Valaika 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .143
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Tinoco p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Butera c 1 0 0 1 0 1 .190
d-McMahon ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Lambert p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .308
a-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Daza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Wolters c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 7 7
G.Garcia 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .248
Martini lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Machado 3b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .260
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .281
Myers cf-rf 5 0 3 1 0 0 .242
Naylor rf 1 1 1 0 2 0 .255
1-Jankowski pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .187
Urías ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .186
Lauer p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083
b-Allen ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Margot ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Colorado 001 000 000 0_1 4 0
San Diego 000 100 000 1_2 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Lambert in the 6th. b-struck out for Lauer in the 6th. c-struck out for Hampson in the 7th. d-flied out for Butera in the 8th. e-struck out for Shaw in the 8th. f-popped out for Yates in the 9th. g-struck out for Diaz in the 10th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 6th.

LOB_Colorado 3, San Diego 11. 2B_Valaika (2), Blackmon (41), Myers (18), Naylor (12). RBIs_Butera (2), Urías (15), Myers (46). SB_Jankowski (1). SF_Butera.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Murphy); San Diego 4 (Urías, Lauer, Allen). RISP_Colorado 0 for 1; San Diego 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Myers. GIDP_Machado.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Valaika, Murphy); San Diego 1 (Martini, G.Garcia, Martini).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lambert 5 5 1 1 3 4 80 6.86
Johnson 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 24 6.35
Shaw 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 5.43
Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.99
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.27
Tinoco, L, 0-2 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 7 4.85
Howard 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 5.68
Almonte 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 5.86
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer 6 4 1 1 2 4 83 4.41
Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00
Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.79
Yates 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.25
Stammen, W, 8-7 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.50

Howard pitched to 1 batters in the 10th, Almonte pitched to 1 batters in the 10th

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 3-0, Howard 1-0, Almonte 2-1. IBB_off Lauer (Arenado). HBP_Johnson (Urías). WP_Johnson(2), Lauer.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:15. A_26,834 (42,445).

