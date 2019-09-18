San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|1
|10
|
|Jankowski cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Naylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Margot cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Myers lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Renfroe lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Garcia 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Mejias-Brean ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Lamet p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Martini ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|5
|16
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.240
|Ju.Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Pérez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Thames 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|1-Taylor pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Spangenberg lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Arcia ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|d-Braun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Houser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.048
|a-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|D.Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Cain ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|San Diego
|002
|000
|000_2
|8
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|000_1
|3
|0
a-struck out for Houser in the 5th. b-grounded out for Jackson in the 7th. c-singled for Wingenter in the 8th. d-struck out for Arcia in the 9th.
1-ran for Thames in the 9th.
E_Mejias-Brean (1). LOB_San Diego 5, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Hosmer (29). HR_Mejias-Brean (1), off Houser; Hiura (17), off Lamet. RBIs_Mejias-Brean 2 (2), Hiura (44). CS_Mejía (1). S_Margot, Arcia.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Mejias-Brean, Hosmer); Milwaukee 4 (Moustakas, Grisham, Braun). RISP_San Diego 0 for 5; Milwaukee 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Cain, Spangenberg. GIDP_Garcia.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Pérez, Arcia, Thames).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet, W, 3-5
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|14
|98
|3.84
|Wingenter, H, 16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.83
|Stammen, H, 30
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.42
|Yates, S, 41-44
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.21
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 6-7
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|70
|3.83
|D.Williams
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.27
|Claudio
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.75
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.55
|Ju.Guerra
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.60
Claudio pitched to 1 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0. WP_Lamet.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:01. A_38,235 (41,900).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.