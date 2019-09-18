Listen Live Sports

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1

September 18, 2019 10:51 pm
 
1 min read
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 8 2 1 10
Jankowski cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .188
Naylor rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Margot cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Myers lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .242
Renfroe lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Mejía c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .268
Garcia 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .240
Mejias-Brean ss 3 1 1 2 0 1 .231
Lamet p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .150
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Martini ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .290
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 5 16
Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .240
Ju.Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .248
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .260
Hiura 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .302
Pérez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Thames 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .249
1-Taylor pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Gamel rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255
Spangenberg lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .257
Arcia ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .217
d-Braun ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Houser p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .048
a-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154
D.Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Cain ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
San Diego 002 000 000_2 8 1
Milwaukee 000 001 000_1 3 0

a-struck out for Houser in the 5th. b-grounded out for Jackson in the 7th. c-singled for Wingenter in the 8th. d-struck out for Arcia in the 9th.

1-ran for Thames in the 9th.

E_Mejias-Brean (1). LOB_San Diego 5, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Hosmer (29). HR_Mejias-Brean (1), off Houser; Hiura (17), off Lamet. RBIs_Mejias-Brean 2 (2), Hiura (44). CS_Mejía (1). S_Margot, Arcia.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Mejias-Brean, Hosmer); Milwaukee 4 (Moustakas, Grisham, Braun). RISP_San Diego 0 for 5; Milwaukee 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Cain, Spangenberg. GIDP_Garcia.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Pérez, Arcia, Thames).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lamet, W, 3-5 6 3 1 1 3 14 98 3.84
Wingenter, H, 16 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.83
Stammen, H, 30 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.42
Yates, S, 41-44 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 1.21
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser, L, 6-7 5 3 2 2 0 5 70 3.83
D.Williams 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 3.27
Claudio 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3.75
Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 4.55
Ju.Guerra 2 3 0 0 0 1 24 3.60

Claudio pitched to 1 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0. WP_Lamet.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:01. A_38,235 (41,900).

