Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

September 7, 2019 11:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 29 3 6 3
Story ss 4 0 1 0 G.Garcia 2b 2 1 0 0
Blackmon rf 3 0 0 0 Martini lf 2 0 1 0
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Desmond lf 3 0 1 0 d-France ph 1 0 0 0
McMahon 1b 3 0 1 0 Muñoz p 0 0 0 0
Hampson 2b 3 0 0 0 Jankowski rf 0 0 0 0
e-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 1 1 2
Daza cf 2 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0
b-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 Myers cf-lf 4 1 3 1
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 Naylor rf 2 0 0 0
Harvey p 0 0 0 0 a-Renfroe ph-rf 2 0 0 0
f-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0
Wolters c 2 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Hoffman p 2 0 0 0 Urías ss 2 0 1 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0
c-Hilliard ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Margot cf 1 0 0 0
Colorado 000 000 000 0
San Diego 000 012 00x 3

DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. HR_Myers (17), Machado (29). SB_Myers (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Hoffman, L, 1-6 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 8
Howard 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Parsons 1 0 0 0 2 0
Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Lucchesi, W, 10-7 6 2 0 0 5 8
Stammen, H, 28 1 0 0 0 0 1
Muñoz, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0
Yates, S, 40-43 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:49. A_29,709 (42,445).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US