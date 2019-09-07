San Diego 3, Colorado 0

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Garcia 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martini lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Desmond lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|d-France ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Muñoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|e-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Daza cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers cf-lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harvey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Renfroe ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|f-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoffman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Hilliard ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Diego
|000
|012
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. HR_Myers (17), Machado (29). SB_Myers (14).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoffman, L, 1-6
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Howard
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parsons
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Harvey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lucchesi, W, 10-7
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|5
|8
|Stammen, H, 28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Muñoz, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yates, S, 40-43
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:49. A_29,709 (42,445).
