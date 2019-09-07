Listen Live Sports

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

September 7, 2019 11:45 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 3 0 5 11
Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298
Blackmon rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .317
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .311
Desmond lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .259
McMahon 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .261
Hampson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216
e-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Daza cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .203
b-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Harvey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Wolters c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .271
Hoffman p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Hilliard ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 6 3 4 9
G.Garcia 2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .252
Martini lf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .360
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-France ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jankowski rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Machado 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .262
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282
Myers cf-lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .237
Naylor rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .251
a-Renfroe ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Urías ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .183
Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .068
Margot cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Colorado 000 000 000_0 3 0
San Diego 000 012 00x_3 6 0

a-flied out for Naylor in the 6th. b-flied out for Daza in the 7th. c-flied out for Howard in the 7th. d-lined out for Stammen in the 7th. e-flied out for Hampson in the 9th. f-struck out for Harvey in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. HR_Myers (17), off Hoffman; Machado (29), off Hoffman. RBIs_Myers (45), Machado 2 (78). SB_Myers (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Hampson 2, Blackmon, Murphy); San Diego 2 (France, Renfroe). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; San Diego 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_McMahon. GIDP_McMahon, Machado.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, Hampson, McMahon); San Diego 1 (G.Garcia, Urías, Hosmer).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hoffman, L, 1-6 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 8 87 7.06
Howard 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.68
Parsons 1 0 0 0 2 0 17 5.40
Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 0.00
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi, W, 10-7 6 2 0 0 5 8 90 3.84
Stammen, H, 28 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.54
Muñoz, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.69
Yates, S, 40-43 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 1.27

Inherited runners-scored_Howard 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:49. A_29,709 (42,445).

