San Diego 3, Colorado 0

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 3 0 5 11 Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298 Blackmon rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .317 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .311 Desmond lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .259 McMahon 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .261 Hampson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216 e-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Daza cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .203 b-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Harvey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Wolters c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .271 Hoffman p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Hilliard ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 6 3 4 9 G.Garcia 2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .252 Martini lf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .360 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-France ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jankowski rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Machado 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .262 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282 Myers cf-lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .237 Naylor rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .251 a-Renfroe ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Urías ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .183 Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .068 Margot cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239

Colorado 000 000 000_0 3 0 San Diego 000 012 00x_3 6 0

a-flied out for Naylor in the 6th. b-flied out for Daza in the 7th. c-flied out for Howard in the 7th. d-lined out for Stammen in the 7th. e-flied out for Hampson in the 9th. f-struck out for Harvey in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. HR_Myers (17), off Hoffman; Machado (29), off Hoffman. RBIs_Myers (45), Machado 2 (78). SB_Myers (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Hampson 2, Blackmon, Murphy); San Diego 2 (France, Renfroe). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; San Diego 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_McMahon. GIDP_McMahon, Machado.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, Hampson, McMahon); San Diego 1 (G.Garcia, Urías, Hosmer).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hoffman, L, 1-6 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 8 87 7.06 Howard 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.68 Parsons 1 0 0 0 2 0 17 5.40 Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 0.00

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi, W, 10-7 6 2 0 0 5 8 90 3.84 Stammen, H, 28 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.54 Muñoz, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.69 Yates, S, 40-43 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 1.27

Inherited runners-scored_Howard 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:49. A_29,709 (42,445).

