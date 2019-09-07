San Diego 3, Colorado 0

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|5
|11
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.317
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.311
|Desmond lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|McMahon 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|e-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Daza cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|b-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Hoffman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Hilliard ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|4
|9
|
|G.Garcia 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.252
|Martini lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.360
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-France ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Muñoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jankowski rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Myers cf-lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Naylor rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|a-Renfroe ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Urías ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.183
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.068
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|San Diego
|000
|012
|00x_3
|6
|0
a-flied out for Naylor in the 6th. b-flied out for Daza in the 7th. c-flied out for Howard in the 7th. d-lined out for Stammen in the 7th. e-flied out for Hampson in the 9th. f-struck out for Harvey in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. HR_Myers (17), off Hoffman; Machado (29), off Hoffman. RBIs_Myers (45), Machado 2 (78). SB_Myers (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Hampson 2, Blackmon, Murphy); San Diego 2 (France, Renfroe). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; San Diego 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_McMahon. GIDP_McMahon, Machado.
DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, Hampson, McMahon); San Diego 1 (G.Garcia, Urías, Hosmer).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoffman, L, 1-6
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|8
|87
|7.06
|Howard
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.68
|Parsons
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|5.40
|Harvey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, W, 10-7
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|5
|8
|90
|3.84
|Stammen, H, 28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.54
|Muñoz, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.69
|Yates, S, 40-43
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.27
Inherited runners-scored_Howard 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:49. A_29,709 (42,445).
