Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 0

September 12, 2019 1:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 30 4 7 3
Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 Margot cf 4 2 3 1
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Martini lf 2 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 Jankowski pr-rf 0 1 0 0
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0
Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0 Myers rf-lf 3 0 1 2
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 France 2b 3 1 1 0
Heyward cf 3 0 0 0 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0
Hoerner ss 2 0 0 0 Mejias-Brean 1b 4 0 1 0
Hamels p 2 0 0 0 Urías ss 4 0 1 0
Norwood p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 Paddack p 2 0 0 0
Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 Naylor ph 1 0 0 0
Happ ph 1 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0
Strop p 0 0 0 0 G.Garcia 2b 1 0 0 0
Chicago 000 000 000 0
San Diego 000 011 20x 4

E_Hamels (1), Wieck (0). LOB_Chicago 4, San Diego 8. 3B_Rizzo (3). HR_Margot (12). SB_Margot (20), Myers (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hamels L,7-7 4 1-3 4 1 1 4 6
Norwood 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 2
Wieck 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Underwood Jr. 1 2 2 2 1 1
Strop 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Paddack W,9-7 6 3 0 0 1 7
Bednar H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wingenter 2 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:00. A_24,203 (42,445).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate