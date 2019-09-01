Listen Live Sports

San Diego 4, San Francisco 1

September 1, 2019 12:26 am
 
San Diego San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 4 11 4 Totals 34 1 9 1
Garcia 2b 5 0 0 0 Solano 2b 4 0 1 0
Martini lf 4 0 2 0 Slater rf 4 1 1 1
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0
Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 Smith p 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0
Machado 3b 4 1 2 0 Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Posey c 4 0 1 0
Naylor rf 4 1 2 1 Rickard lf-rf 3 0 2 0
Margot cf 4 0 2 1 Ystrzemski ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Urías ss 3 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 0 1 0
Hedges c 4 1 2 0 Dubon ss 3 0 1 0
Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 Crawford ph 1 0 0 0
Myers ph-lf 2 1 1 2 Webb p 2 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0
Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 0 0
San Diego 000 001 012 4
San Francisco 100 000 000 1

DP_San Diego 2, San Francisco 0. LOB_San Diego 8, San Francisco 8. 2B_Naylor (11), Pillar (35). 3B_Machado (2). HR_Myers (15), Slater (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lucchesi 6 8 1 1 1 3
Stammen W,7-6 2 1 0 0 0 2
Yates S,39-42 1 0 0 0 0 3
San Francisco
Webb 5 2-3 7 1 1 1 7
Moronta 0 0 0 0 1 0
Rogers 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Watson L,2-2 1 2 1 1 0 1
Smith 1 2 2 2 0 2

Moronta pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Lucchesi (Longoria). WP_Rogers.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:58. A_36,424 (41,915).

