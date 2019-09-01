Listen Live Sports

San Diego 4, San Francisco 1

September 1, 2019 12:26 am
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 11 4 2 10
Garcia 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Martini lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .400
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .266
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Naylor rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .253
Margot cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .243
Urías ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .178
Hedges c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .196
Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071
a-Myers ph-lf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .223
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 9 1 1 8
Solano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .335
Slater rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .281
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Posey c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251
Rickard lf-rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .350
c-Yastrzemski ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .234
Dubon ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200
e-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Webb p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .325
San Diego 000 001 012_4 11 0
San Francisco 100 000 000_1 9 0

a-grounded out for Lucchesi in the 7th. b-popped out for Rogers in the 7th. c-popped out for Rickard in the 8th. d-struck out for Stammen in the 9th. e-struck out for Dubon in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 8, San Francisco 8. 2B_Naylor (11), Pillar (35). 3B_Machado (2). HR_Myers (15), off Smith; Slater (5), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Margot (31), Naylor (28), Myers 2 (41), Slater (21). CS_Margot (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Naylor, Hosmer, Hedges); San Francisco 1 (Posey). RISP_San Diego 2 for 7; San Francisco 0 for 3.

GIDP_Dubon, Webb.

DP_San Diego 2 (Garcia, Machado, Hosmer, Garcia; Garcia, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi 6 8 1 1 1 3 102 4.00
Stammen, W, 7-6 2 1 0 0 0 2 29 3.41
Yates, S, 39-42 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 1.29
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb 5 2-3 7 1 1 1 7 91 3.52
Moronta 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 2.86
Rogers 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.70
Watson, L, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 4.47
Smith 1 2 2 2 0 2 15 2.97

Moronta pitched to 1 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 1-0, Rogers 1-0. HBP_Lucchesi (Longoria). WP_Rogers.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:58. A_36,424 (41,915).

