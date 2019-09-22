San Diego 6, Arizona 4

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 8 4 4 10 Almonte cf 4 0 1 1 1 3 .333 Rojas lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .228 Escobar 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Walker 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .257 Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .311 Jones rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .263 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .257 C.Kelly c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .248 Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .077 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 10 6 5 14 Margot cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .239 Martini lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .260 e-Machado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Myers 1b-lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .236 Renfroe rf 3 2 0 0 2 1 .220 France 2b-3b 3 2 2 2 0 1 .238 Urías ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .218 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .179 b-Hosmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Garcia 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .244 Mejias-Brean 3b-1b 4 1 3 3 1 0 .300 Richards p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Torrens ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Erlin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Yardley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Mejía ph-c 2 0 2 1 0 0 .271

Arizona 040 000 000 0_4 8 0 San Diego 000 202 000 2_6 10 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Guerra in the 3rd. b-lined out for Hedges in the 6th. c-doubled for Yardley in the 6th. d-struck out for Bednar in the 8th. e-popped out for Martini in the 8th. f-grounded out for Chafin in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 11. 2B_Almonte (3), Ahmed (31), Mejias-Brean (2), Mejía (9), France (7), Garcia (13). 3B_Ahmed (6). HR_Jones (16), off Richards; France (7), off Ray; Mejias-Brean (2), off López. RBIs_Jones 2 (65), C.Kelly (46), Almonte (4), France 2 (24), Mejias-Brean 3 (5), Mejía (21). S_Ray.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Escobar, Walker, Ray, C.Kelly); San Diego 7 (Myers, Margot, Urías 2, Machado). RISP_Arizona 2 for 9; San Diego 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Rojas, Escobar, Ahmed, Martini.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 5 1-3 3 4 4 4 10 95 4.28 Andriese, BS, 1-4 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 32 4.86 Crichton 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.62 Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.86 López, L, 2-7 1 3 2 2 0 0 14 3.53

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 1 2-3 4 4 4 2 2 38 11.81 Guerra 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.40 Erlin 2 0 0 0 1 2 32 5.53 Yardley 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.68 Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.38 Bednar 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.93 Yates 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 1.19 Strahm, W, 6-10 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 2-2, Chafin 2-0, Guerra 2-0. HBP_Ray (France), Andriese (France).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:42. A_31,293 (42,445).

