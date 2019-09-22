San Diego 6, Arizona 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|8
|4
|4
|10
|
|Almonte cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.333
|Rojas lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Jones rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Leyba ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|5
|14
|
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|e-Machado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Myers 1b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Renfroe rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.220
|France 2b-3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Urías ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|b-Hosmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Garcia 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Mejias-Brean 3b-1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.300
|Richards p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Torrens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Erlin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Yardley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Mejía ph-c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Arizona
|040
|000
|000
|0_4
|8
|0
|San Diego
|000
|202
|000
|2_6
|10
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Guerra in the 3rd. b-lined out for Hedges in the 6th. c-doubled for Yardley in the 6th. d-struck out for Bednar in the 8th. e-popped out for Martini in the 8th. f-grounded out for Chafin in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 11. 2B_Almonte (3), Ahmed (31), Mejias-Brean (2), Mejía (9), France (7), Garcia (13). 3B_Ahmed (6). HR_Jones (16), off Richards; France (7), off Ray; Mejias-Brean (2), off López. RBIs_Jones 2 (65), C.Kelly (46), Almonte (4), France 2 (24), Mejias-Brean 3 (5), Mejía (21). S_Ray.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Escobar, Walker, Ray, C.Kelly); San Diego 7 (Myers, Margot, Urías 2, Machado). RISP_Arizona 2 for 9; San Diego 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Rojas, Escobar, Ahmed, Martini.
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|5
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|10
|95
|4.28
|Andriese, BS, 1-4
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|4.86
|Crichton
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.62
|Chafin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.86
|López, L, 2-7
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|3.53
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|38
|11.81
|Guerra
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.40
|Erlin
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|5.53
|Yardley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.68
|Stammen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.38
|Bednar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.93
|Yates
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.19
|Strahm, W, 6-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 2-2, Chafin 2-0, Guerra 2-0. HBP_Ray (France), Andriese (France).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:42. A_31,293 (42,445).
