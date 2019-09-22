Listen Live Sports

San Diego 6, Arizona 4

September 22, 2019 8:06 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 8 4 4 10
Almonte cf 4 0 1 1 1 3 .333
Rojas lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .228
Escobar 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Walker 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .257
Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .311
Jones rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .263
Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .257
C.Kelly c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .248
Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .077
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
López p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 10 6 5 14
Margot cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .239
Martini lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .260
e-Machado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Myers 1b-lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .236
Renfroe rf 3 2 0 0 2 1 .220
France 2b-3b 3 2 2 2 0 1 .238
Urías ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .218
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .179
b-Hosmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Garcia 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .244
Mejias-Brean 3b-1b 4 1 3 3 1 0 .300
Richards p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Torrens ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Erlin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Yardley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Mejía ph-c 2 0 2 1 0 0 .271
Arizona 040 000 000 0_4 8 0
San Diego 000 202 000 2_6 10 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Guerra in the 3rd. b-lined out for Hedges in the 6th. c-doubled for Yardley in the 6th. d-struck out for Bednar in the 8th. e-popped out for Martini in the 8th. f-grounded out for Chafin in the 9th.

Advertisement

LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 11. 2B_Almonte (3), Ahmed (31), Mejias-Brean (2), Mejía (9), France (7), Garcia (13). 3B_Ahmed (6). HR_Jones (16), off Richards; France (7), off Ray; Mejias-Brean (2), off López. RBIs_Jones 2 (65), C.Kelly (46), Almonte (4), France 2 (24), Mejias-Brean 3 (5), Mejía (21). S_Ray.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Escobar, Walker, Ray, C.Kelly); San Diego 7 (Myers, Margot, Urías 2, Machado). RISP_Arizona 2 for 9; San Diego 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Rojas, Escobar, Ahmed, Martini.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 5 1-3 3 4 4 4 10 95 4.28
Andriese, BS, 1-4 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 32 4.86
Crichton 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.62
Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.86
López, L, 2-7 1 3 2 2 0 0 14 3.53
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 1 2-3 4 4 4 2 2 38 11.81
Guerra 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.40
Erlin 2 0 0 0 1 2 32 5.53
Yardley 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.68
Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.38
Bednar 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.93
Yates 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 1.19
Strahm, W, 6-10 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 2-2, Chafin 2-0, Guerra 2-0. HBP_Ray (France), Andriese (France).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:42. A_31,293 (42,445).

