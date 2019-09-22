Listen Live Sports

San Diego 6, Arizona 4

September 22, 2019 8:06 pm
 
< a min read
Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 4 8 4 Totals 37 6 10 6
Almonte cf 4 0 1 1 Margot cf 4 0 1 0
Rojas lf 4 0 1 0 Martini lf 3 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 5 0 1 0 e-Machado ph 1 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 1 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0
Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0
Jones rf 5 1 2 2 Myers 1b-lf 5 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 Renfroe rf 3 2 0 0
C.Kelly c 4 1 1 1 France 2b-3b 3 2 2 2
Ray p 2 0 0 0 Urías ss 5 0 1 0
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 2 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 b-Hosmer ph 1 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
f-Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0
López p 0 0 0 0 d-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0
Garcia 2b 1 1 1 0
Mejias-Brean 3b-1b 4 1 3 3
Richards p 0 0 0 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0
a-Torrens ph 1 0 0 0
Erlin p 1 0 0 0
Yardley p 0 0 0 0
c-Mejía ph-c 2 0 2 1
Arizona 040 000 000 0 4
San Diego 000 202 000 2 6

LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 11. 2B_Almonte (3), Ahmed (31), Mejias-Brean (2), Mejía (9), France (7), Garcia (13). 3B_Ahmed (6). HR_Jones (16), France (7), Mejias-Brean (2). S_Ray (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray 5 1-3 3 4 4 4 10
Andriese, BS, 1-4 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 3
Crichton 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
López, L, 2-7 1 3 2 2 0 0
San Diego
Richards 1 2-3 4 4 4 2 2
Guerra 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Erlin 2 0 0 0 1 2
Yardley 1 1 0 0 1 1
Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bednar 1 1 0 0 0 1
Yates 1 1 0 0 0 1
Strahm, W, 6-10 1 0 0 0 0 1

López pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Ray (France), Andriese (France).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:42. A_31,293 (42,445).

