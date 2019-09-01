Listen Live Sports

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

September 1, 2019 7:18 pm
 
San Diego San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 8 13 8 Totals 34 4 7 4
G.Garcia ss-2b 5 1 1 1 Solano 2b 4 1 2 0
Martini lf 4 1 1 0 Slater rf 3 1 1 0
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 Ystrzemski ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 1 2 2
Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 2
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Rickard lf 4 0 0 0
Machado 3b 5 0 2 1 Vogt c 4 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 1 3 1 A.Garcia 1b 2 0 0 0
Naylor rf 3 0 2 0 Belt ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Margot cf 1 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0
Myers cf-rf 4 1 1 1 Samardzija p 2 0 0 0
Allen c 3 1 0 0 Abad p 0 0 0 0
France 2b 4 2 2 4 Menez p 0 0 0 0
Urías ss 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0
Lauer p 3 0 0 0 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0
Jankowski rf 1 1 1 0 Anderson p 0 0 0 0
San Diego 210 004 001 8
San Francisco 200 002 000 4

DP_San Diego 0, San Francisco 2. LOB_San Diego 5, San Francisco 3. 2B_Martini (1), Hosmer (26), Myers (17), Machado (20). 3B_Hosmer (2). HR_G.Garcia (4), France 2 (4), Pillar (20), Longoria (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lauer W,8-8 6 6 4 4 0 9
Perdomo H,7 1 1 0 0 0 0
Muñoz H,7 1 0 0 0 0 3
Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Samardzija L,9-11 5 1-3 9 6 6 1 2
Abad 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Menez 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Coonrod 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson 2 2 1 1 0 4

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:02. A_38,701 (41,915).

