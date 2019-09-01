Listen Live Sports

...

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

September 1, 2019 7:18 pm
 
1 min read
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 8 13 8 2 7
G.Garcia ss-2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .253
Martini lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Machado 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .267
Hosmer 1b 4 1 3 1 1 1 .285
Naylor rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .259
Margot cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Myers cf-rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .224
Allen c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .235
France 2b 4 2 2 4 0 0 .231
Urías ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Lauer p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .088
Jankowski rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .167
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 7 4 0 12
Solano 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .339
Slater rf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .282
c-Yastrzemski ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Pillar cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .267
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .266
Rickard lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292
Vogt c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272
A.Garcia 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .150
a-Belt ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .114
Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Menez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080
San Diego 210 004 001_8 13 0
San Francisco 200 002 000_4 7 0

a-flied out for A.Garcia in the 7th. b-grounded out for Coonrod in the 7th. c-struck out for Slater in the 8th. d-struck out for Muñoz in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 5, San Francisco 3. 2B_Martini (1), Hosmer (26), Myers (17), Machado (20). 3B_Hosmer (2). HR_G.Garcia (4), off Samardzija; France (4), off Samardzija; France (4), off Abad; Pillar (20), off Lauer; Longoria (18), off Lauer. RBIs_G.Garcia (29), Hosmer (90), France 4 (16), Myers (42), Machado (76), Pillar 2 (75), Longoria 2 (61).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Myers); San Francisco 2 (Longoria, Solano). RISP_San Diego 4 for 9; San Francisco 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Sandoval. GIDP_Myers, Margot.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Solano, A.Garcia; Crawford, Solano, A.Garcia).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer, W, 8-8 6 6 4 4 0 9 108 4.55
Perdomo, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.23
Muñoz, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 3 21 1.77
Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.00
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, L, 9-11 5 1-3 9 6 6 1 2 109 3.61
Abad 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 4.05
Menez 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 6.92
Coonrod 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.61
Anderson 2 2 1 1 0 4 28 5.34

Inherited runners-scored_Abad 2-2, Coonrod 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:02. A_38,701 (41,915).

