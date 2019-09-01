San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|13
|8
|2
|7
|
|G.Garcia ss-2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Martini lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Muñoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Renfroe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.285
|Naylor rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Myers cf-rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Allen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|France 2b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.231
|Urías ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Lauer p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|Jankowski rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|0
|12
|
|Solano 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|Slater rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|c-Yastrzemski ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Rickard lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|A.Garcia 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|a-Belt ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Samardzija p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.114
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Menez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|San Diego
|210
|004
|001_8
|13
|0
|San Francisco
|200
|002
|000_4
|7
|0
a-flied out for A.Garcia in the 7th. b-grounded out for Coonrod in the 7th. c-struck out for Slater in the 8th. d-struck out for Muñoz in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 5, San Francisco 3. 2B_Martini (1), Hosmer (26), Myers (17), Machado (20). 3B_Hosmer (2). HR_G.Garcia (4), off Samardzija; France (4), off Samardzija; France (4), off Abad; Pillar (20), off Lauer; Longoria (18), off Lauer. RBIs_G.Garcia (29), Hosmer (90), France 4 (16), Myers (42), Machado (76), Pillar 2 (75), Longoria 2 (61).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Myers); San Francisco 2 (Longoria, Solano). RISP_San Diego 4 for 9; San Francisco 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Sandoval. GIDP_Myers, Margot.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Solano, A.Garcia; Crawford, Solano, A.Garcia).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, W, 8-8
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|9
|108
|4.55
|Perdomo, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.23
|Muñoz, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|1.77
|Bednar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, L, 9-11
|5
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|2
|109
|3.61
|Abad
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|4.05
|Menez
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|6.92
|Coonrod
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.61
|Anderson
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|28
|5.34
Inherited runners-scored_Abad 2-2, Coonrod 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:02. A_38,701 (41,915).
