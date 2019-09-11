Listen Live Sports

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8

September 11, 2019 2:10 am
 
Chicago San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 8 9 8 Totals 39 9 11 7
Zobrist 2b 3 0 0 0 Margot cf 5 1 2 2
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 Martini lf 3 0 1 2
Bote ph 1 0 0 0 Muñoz p 0 0 0 0
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Naylor ph 1 0 0 0
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 Baez p 0 0 0 0
Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 Machado 3b 5 0 0 0
Wick p 0 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Myers rf-lf 4 1 1 0
Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 France 2b 4 1 1 1
Castellanos rf 5 0 0 0 Urías ss 5 2 3 1
Rizzo 1b 4 2 2 0 Hedges c 4 1 1 0
Bryant 3b 4 3 2 4 Bolanos p 2 1 0 1
Contreras c 5 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Heyward cf 3 3 2 3 Strahm p 0 0 0 0
Hoerner ss 4 0 1 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0
Quintana p 1 0 1 0 G.Garcia ph 1 0 1 0
Happ ph-2b 3 0 0 1 Jankowski pr-rf 1 1 0 0
Chicago 020 120 030 0 8
San Diego 051 000 200 1 9

E_Zobrist (2), Myers (5). LOB_Chicago 7, San Diego 9. 2B_Rizzo (28). 3B_Margot (2). HR_Heyward 2 (21), Bryant 2 (28), France (6). SF_Happ (1), Martini (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Quintana 3 7 6 4 0 1
Chatwood 3 0 0 0 0 4
Kintzler 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Ryan 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Phelps 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Wick 2 0 0 0 1 1
Cishek L,3-6 1-3 1 1 1 3 0
San Diego
Bolanos 5 5 5 5 4 5
Stammen H,29 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Strahm H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bednar H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Muñoz BS,1-2 1 4 3 3 0 2
Yates 1 0 0 0 0 3
Baez W,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Yates (Rizzo). WP_Bolanos.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:50. A_25,497 (42,445).

