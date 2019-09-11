San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|8
|9
|8
|
|Totals
|39
|9
|11
|7
|
|Zobrist 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Bote ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muñoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|France 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bryant 3b
|4
|3
|2
|4
|
|Bolanos p
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward cf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quintana p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Happ ph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Jankowski pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|020
|120
|030
|0
|—
|8
|San Diego
|051
|000
|200
|1
|—
|9
E_Zobrist (2), Myers (5). LOB_Chicago 7, San Diego 9. 2B_Rizzo (28). 3B_Margot (2). HR_Heyward 2 (21), Bryant 2 (28), France (6). SF_Happ (1), Martini (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quintana
|3
|
|7
|6
|4
|0
|1
|Chatwood
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kintzler
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ryan
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Phelps
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wick
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cishek L,3-6
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bolanos
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Stammen H,29
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strahm H,5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bednar H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Muñoz BS,1-2
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Yates
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Baez W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Yates (Rizzo). WP_Bolanos.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:50. A_25,497 (42,445).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.