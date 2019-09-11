Listen Live Sports

...

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8

September 11, 2019 2:10 am
 
1 min read
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 8 9 8 5 12
Zobrist 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
b-Bote ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .164
Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .235
Castellanos rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .335
Rizzo 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .286
Bryant 3b 4 3 2 4 1 2 .281
Contreras c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Heyward cf 3 3 2 3 2 0 .256
Hoerner ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .444
Quintana p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .098
a-Happ ph-2b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .208
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 9 11 7 6 6
Margot cf 5 1 2 2 1 1 .240
Martini lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .368
Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Machado 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .280
Myers rf-lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .243
France 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .224
Urías ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .208
Hedges c 4 1 1 0 1 0 .186
Bolanos p 2 1 0 1 0 1 .000
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-G.Garcia ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
1-Jankowski pr-rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .100
Chicago 020 120 030 0_8 9 1
San Diego 051 000 200 1_9 11 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-sacrificed for Quintana in the 4th. b-lined out for Chatwood in the 7th. c-singled for Bednar in the 7th. d-struck out for Phelps in the 8th. e-lined out for Yates in the 9th.

1-ran for G.Garcia in the 7th.

E_Zobrist (2), Myers (5). LOB_Chicago 7, San Diego 9. 2B_Rizzo (28). 3B_Margot (2). HR_Heyward (21), off Bolanos; Bryant (28), off Bolanos; Bryant (28), off Muñoz; Heyward (21), off Muñoz; France (6), off Quintana. RBIs_Heyward 3 (55), Happ (14), Bryant 4 (68), Urías (16), Bolanos (1), Martini 2 (3), France (20), Margot 2 (34). SF_Happ, Martini.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Rizzo, Bryant, Zobrist); San Diego 2 (Urías). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; San Diego 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_France.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana 3 7 6 4 0 1 57 4.15
Chatwood 3 0 0 0 0 4 39 3.86
Kintzler 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 13 2.82
Ryan 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 2.98
Phelps 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.45
Wick 2 0 0 0 1 1 24 2.57
Cishek, L, 3-6 1-3 1 1 1 3 0 21 3.17
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bolanos 5 5 5 5 4 5 101 5.73
Stammen, H, 29 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.43
Strahm, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.78
Bednar, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00
Muñoz, BS, 1-2 1 4 3 3 0 2 25 2.82
Yates 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 1.23
Baez, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.61

Inherited runners-scored_Ryan 1-0, Phelps 2-0. HBP_Yates (Rizzo). WP_Bolanos.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:50. A_25,497 (42,445).

