San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|9
|8
|5
|12
|
|Zobrist 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|b-Bote ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.335
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Bryant 3b
|4
|3
|2
|4
|1
|2
|.281
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Heyward cf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.256
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.444
|Quintana p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.098
|a-Happ ph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|9
|11
|7
|6
|6
|
|Margot cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.240
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.368
|Muñoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Myers rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|France 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.224
|Urías ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|Bolanos p
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-G.Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|1-Jankowski pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Chicago
|020
|120
|030
|0_8
|9
|1
|San Diego
|051
|000
|200
|1_9
|11
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-sacrificed for Quintana in the 4th. b-lined out for Chatwood in the 7th. c-singled for Bednar in the 7th. d-struck out for Phelps in the 8th. e-lined out for Yates in the 9th.
1-ran for G.Garcia in the 7th.
E_Zobrist (2), Myers (5). LOB_Chicago 7, San Diego 9. 2B_Rizzo (28). 3B_Margot (2). HR_Heyward (21), off Bolanos; Bryant (28), off Bolanos; Bryant (28), off Muñoz; Heyward (21), off Muñoz; France (6), off Quintana. RBIs_Heyward 3 (55), Happ (14), Bryant 4 (68), Urías (16), Bolanos (1), Martini 2 (3), France (20), Margot 2 (34). SF_Happ, Martini.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Rizzo, Bryant, Zobrist); San Diego 2 (Urías). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; San Diego 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_France.
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|3
|
|7
|6
|4
|0
|1
|57
|4.15
|Chatwood
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|39
|3.86
|Kintzler
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|2.82
|Ryan
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|2.98
|Phelps
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.45
|Wick
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.57
|Cishek, L, 3-6
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|21
|3.17
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bolanos
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|4
|5
|101
|5.73
|Stammen, H, 29
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.43
|Strahm, H, 5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.78
|Bednar, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Muñoz, BS, 1-2
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|25
|2.82
|Yates
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|1.23
|Baez, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.61
Inherited runners-scored_Ryan 1-0, Phelps 2-0. HBP_Yates (Rizzo). WP_Bolanos.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:50. A_25,497 (42,445).
