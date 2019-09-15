Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego State runs over New Mexico State 31-10

September 15, 2019 12:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Chance Bell and Jordan Byrd each ran for over 100 yards to lead San Diego State to a 31-10 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night.

Byrd had a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs and finished with 128 yards on 22 carries. Bell added 116 yards, and had an 18-yard TD run with 11 minutes left to cap the scoring.

New Mexico State fumbled the ball on its first play from scrimmage, and Ryan Agnew tossed a 2-yard pass to Daniel Bellinger two plays later for the Aztecs (3-0). Agnew was 16-of-25 passing for 106 yards.

Josh Adkins was 26 of 41 for 299 yards passing and threw one touchdown pass, a 35-yarder to Robert Downs III for New Mexico State (0-3).

Advertisement

It’s just the fifth 3-0 start for San Diego State since 1978.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in