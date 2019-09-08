Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

September 8, 2019 12:44 am
 
San Francisco Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 29 0 4 0
Yastrzemski lf 3 1 1 0 Pederson rf 3 0 1 0
Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 Báez p 0 0 0 0
Vogt c 4 0 2 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Pillar cf 4 0 0 1 Seager ss 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Turner 3b 2 0 0 0
Slater rf 4 0 0 0 Negrón pr-3b 0 0 0 0
Dubon 2b 3 0 1 0 Bellinger 1b 3 0 1 0
Beede p 2 0 0 0 Pollock lf 3 0 0 0
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 Lux 2b 3 0 0 0
Joseph ph 0 0 0 0 Hernández cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Wil.Smith c 3 0 2 0
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 Gonsolin p 1 0 0 0
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0
Abad p 0 0 0 0 Y.Garcia p 0 0 0 0
Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Beaty ph 1 0 0 0
Gustave p 0 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0
Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Taylor ph-cf 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 100 000 000 1
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0

DP_San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Francisco 11, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Belt (25). SB_Vogt (1), Dubon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Beede W,4-9 5 4 0 0 3 5
Anderson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rogers H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Suarez H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Coonrod 0 0 0 0 0 0
Abad H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Gustave S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Los Angeles
Gonsolin L,2-2 4 2 1 1 4 5
Ferguson 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Y.Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
May 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kelly 1 0 0 0 2 1
Báez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jansen 1 1 0 0 1 1

Coonrod pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Coonrod (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:21. A_53,870 (56,000).

