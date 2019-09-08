Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
San Francisco 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

September 8, 2019 12:44 am
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 8 11
Yastrzemski lf 3 1 1 0 2 2 .270
Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .228
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .262
Vogt c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .270
Pillar cf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .268
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .227
Slater rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .265
Dubon 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .346
Beede p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .121
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080
b-Joseph ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .111
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 4 0 4 7
Pederson rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .249
d-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Turner 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .291
1-Negrón pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Bellinger 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .308
Pollock lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .264
Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Hernández cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Wil.Smith c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .273
Gonsolin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Y.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Taylor ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
San Francisco 100 000 000_1 5 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-popped out for Y.Garcia in the 5th. b-walked for Anderson in the 7th. c-grounded out for Kelly in the 7th. d-grounded out for Pederson in the 7th. e-struck out for Abad in the 9th.

1-ran for Turner in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 11, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Belt (25). RBIs_Pillar (79). SB_Vogt (1), Dubon (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Slater 2, Pillar, Longoria); Los Angeles 4 (Gonsolin, Bellinger). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Pillar. GIDP_Longoria, Hernández, Bellinger.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Belt, Crawford, Belt; Longoria, Dubon, Belt); Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Lux, Bellinger).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beede, W, 4-9 5 4 0 0 3 5 80 5.33
Anderson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 5.22
Rogers, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.23
Suarez, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 7.03
Coonrod 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.49
Abad, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.24
Gustave, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.86
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonsolin, L, 2-2 4 2 1 1 4 5 88 2.81
Ferguson 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 18 4.62
Y.Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.53
May 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.91
Kelly 1 0 0 0 2 1 17 4.47
Báez 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.27
Jansen 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 3.79

Coonrod pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Abad 1-0, Y.Garcia 2-0. HBP_Coonrod (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:21. A_53,870 (56,000).

