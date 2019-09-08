San Francisco 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|8
|11
|
|Yastrzemski lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.270
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Slater rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Dubon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.346
|Beede p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.121
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|b-Joseph ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|4
|7
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|d-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Turner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.291
|1-Negrón pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Hernández cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Wil.Smith c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Gonsolin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Y.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Taylor ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|000_1
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
a-popped out for Y.Garcia in the 5th. b-walked for Anderson in the 7th. c-grounded out for Kelly in the 7th. d-grounded out for Pederson in the 7th. e-struck out for Abad in the 9th.
1-ran for Turner in the 8th.
LOB_San Francisco 11, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Belt (25). RBIs_Pillar (79). SB_Vogt (1), Dubon (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Slater 2, Pillar, Longoria); Los Angeles 4 (Gonsolin, Bellinger). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Pillar. GIDP_Longoria, Hernández, Bellinger.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Belt, Crawford, Belt; Longoria, Dubon, Belt); Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Lux, Bellinger).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beede, W, 4-9
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|80
|5.33
|Anderson, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.22
|Rogers, H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.23
|Suarez, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7.03
|Coonrod
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.49
|Abad, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.24
|Gustave, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.86
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, L, 2-2
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
|88
|2.81
|Ferguson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.62
|Y.Garcia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.53
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.91
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|17
|4.47
|Báez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.27
|Jansen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.79
Coonrod pitched to 1 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Abad 1-0, Y.Garcia 2-0. HBP_Coonrod (Turner).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:21. A_53,870 (56,000).
