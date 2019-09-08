San Francisco 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 8 11 Yastrzemski lf 3 1 1 0 2 2 .270 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .228 Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .262 Vogt c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .270 Pillar cf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .268 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .227 Slater rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .265 Dubon 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .346 Beede p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .121 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080 b-Joseph ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .111 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 4 0 4 7 Pederson rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .249 d-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Turner 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .291 1-Negrón pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Bellinger 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .308 Pollock lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .264 Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .167 Hernández cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Wil.Smith c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .273 Gonsolin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Y.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Taylor ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269

San Francisco 100 000 000_1 5 0 Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-popped out for Y.Garcia in the 5th. b-walked for Anderson in the 7th. c-grounded out for Kelly in the 7th. d-grounded out for Pederson in the 7th. e-struck out for Abad in the 9th.

1-ran for Turner in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 11, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Belt (25). RBIs_Pillar (79). SB_Vogt (1), Dubon (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Slater 2, Pillar, Longoria); Los Angeles 4 (Gonsolin, Bellinger). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Pillar. GIDP_Longoria, Hernández, Bellinger.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Belt, Crawford, Belt; Longoria, Dubon, Belt); Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Lux, Bellinger).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beede, W, 4-9 5 4 0 0 3 5 80 5.33 Anderson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 5.22 Rogers, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.23 Suarez, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 7.03 Coonrod 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.49 Abad, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.24 Gustave, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.86

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin, L, 2-2 4 2 1 1 4 5 88 2.81 Ferguson 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 18 4.62 Y.Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.53 May 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.91 Kelly 1 0 0 0 2 1 17 4.47 Báez 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.27 Jansen 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 3.79

Coonrod pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Abad 1-0, Y.Garcia 2-0. HBP_Coonrod (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:21. A_53,870 (56,000).

