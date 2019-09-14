Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 1, Miami 0

September 14, 2019 12:54 am
 
Miami San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 0 4 0 Totals 32 1 9 1
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 1 0
Sierra cf 3 0 1 0 Belt 1b 4 0 3 0
Dean ph 1 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0
Cooper rf 1 0 0 0 Vogt lf 3 1 2 0
Ramirez rf 1 0 1 0 Rickard lf 1 0 0 0
Castro 3b 3 0 1 0 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 Posey c 4 0 1 1
Díaz 2b 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 Dubon 2b 3 0 0 0
Berti lf 3 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0
Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 Anderson p 0 0 0 0
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 Beede p 2 0 0 0
Granderson ph 1 0 1 0 Joseph 2b 1 0 0 0
Brinson pr 0 0 0 0
Miami 000 000 000 0
San Francisco 000 001 00x 1

DP_Miami 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_Miami 2, San Francisco 8. 2B_Belt 2 (29), Vogt (22). SB_Sierra (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Alcantara L,5-13 7 9 1 1 0 6
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Beede W,5-9 6 1-3 3 0 0 1 5
Rogers H,4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Anderson S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Alcantara (Longoria).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:22. A_33,418 (41,915).

