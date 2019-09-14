San Francisco 1, Miami 0

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|9
|1
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Dean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ramirez rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rickard lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Berti lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beede p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Granderson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Joseph 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|00x
|—
|1
DP_Miami 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_Miami 2, San Francisco 8. 2B_Belt 2 (29), Vogt (22). SB_Sierra (2).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara L,5-13
|7
|
|9
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Beede W,5-9
|6
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Rogers H,4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Anderson S,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Alcantara (Longoria).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:22. A_33,418 (41,915).
