San Francisco 11, Boston 3

September 18, 2019 10:58 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 11 15 10 2 13
Yastrzemski rf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .265
Belt 1b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .238
Pillar cf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .267
Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .304
1-Rickard pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .257
Vogt dh 3 2 1 4 1 0 .263
Crawford ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .236
Adames 3b 5 0 3 1 0 2 .500
Dubon 2b 5 0 1 2 0 2 .277
Garcia c 5 1 1 0 0 3 .143
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 6 3 4 3
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Devers 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .310
Vázquez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Holt rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .310
a-Centeno ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242
b-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077
Bradley Jr. cf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .224
M.Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
León c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .204
San Francisco 301 000 025_11 15 0
Boston 000 001 101_3 6 1

a-popped out for Holt in the 9th. b-struck out for Moreland in the 9th.

1-ran for Dickerson in the 8th.

E_Bogaerts (12). LOB_San Francisco 7, Boston 5. 2B_Belt (31), Crawford (24), Garcia (1). 3B_Bradley Jr. (3). HR_Vogt (10), off Chacín; Devers (30), off Samardzija; Bradley Jr. (20), off Franco. RBIs_Pillar (81), Vogt 4 (40), Crawford (58), Adames (1), Yastrzemski (53), Dubon 2 (8), Devers (108), León (18), Bradley Jr. (56). SB_Pillar (12), Rickard (1). SF_Vogt.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Adames, Garcia); Boston 2 (León, Benintendi). RISP_San Francisco 7 for 14; Boston 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Pillar. GIDP_Benintendi, Moreland.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Adames, Belt; Adames, Crawford, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, W, 11-12 6 2 1 1 4 2 99 3.64
Abad, H, 7 1 3 1 1 0 0 14 4.91
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.42
Franco 1 1 1 1 0 1 23 9.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chacín, L, 0-1 2 2-3 5 4 4 2 6 72 4.32
Poyner 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 6.75
Johnson 2 0 0 0 0 2 19 6.21
Lakins 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.58
Shawaryn 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 3 35 7.58
Brewer 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.38
Velázquez 2-3 4 4 2 0 0 32 5.68
Weber 1-3 2 1 0 0 0 18 5.20

Inherited runners-scored_Abad 1-0, Poyner 2-0, Brewer 1-1, Weber 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Sean Barber; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:34. A_35,697 (37,731).

