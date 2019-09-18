San Francisco 11, Boston 3

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|11
|15
|10
|2
|13
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Belt 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Pillar cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|1-Rickard pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Vogt dh
|3
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.263
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Adames 3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.500
|Dubon 2b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.277
|Garcia c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|4
|3
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.310
|Vázquez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Holt rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|a-Centeno ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|b-Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.224
|M.Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|León c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.204
|San Francisco
|301
|000
|025_11
|15
|0
|Boston
|000
|001
|101_3
|6
|1
a-popped out for Holt in the 9th. b-struck out for Moreland in the 9th.
1-ran for Dickerson in the 8th.
E_Bogaerts (12). LOB_San Francisco 7, Boston 5. 2B_Belt (31), Crawford (24), Garcia (1). 3B_Bradley Jr. (3). HR_Vogt (10), off Chacín; Devers (30), off Samardzija; Bradley Jr. (20), off Franco. RBIs_Pillar (81), Vogt 4 (40), Crawford (58), Adames (1), Yastrzemski (53), Dubon 2 (8), Devers (108), León (18), Bradley Jr. (56). SB_Pillar (12), Rickard (1). SF_Vogt.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Adames, Garcia); Boston 2 (León, Benintendi). RISP_San Francisco 7 for 14; Boston 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Pillar. GIDP_Benintendi, Moreland.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Adames, Belt; Adames, Crawford, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, W, 11-12
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|99
|3.64
|Abad, H, 7
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.91
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.42
|Franco
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|9.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chacín, L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|72
|4.32
|Poyner
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6.75
|Johnson
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|6.21
|Lakins
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.58
|Shawaryn
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|35
|7.58
|Brewer
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.38
|Velázquez
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|32
|5.68
|Weber
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|18
|5.20
Inherited runners-scored_Abad 1-0, Poyner 2-0, Brewer 1-1, Weber 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Sean Barber; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_3:34. A_35,697 (37,731).
