San Francisco 11, Boston 3

September 18, 2019 10:58 pm
 
San Francisco Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 11 15 10 Totals 31 3 6 3
Yastrzemski rf 4 2 1 1 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0
Belt 1b 5 2 2 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0
Pillar cf 5 2 3 1 Devers 3b 3 1 1 1
Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 Vázquez dh 4 0 0 0
1-Rickard pr-lf 1 1 0 0 Holt rf 2 0 1 0
Vogt dh 3 2 1 4 a-Centeno ph 1 0 0 0
Crawford ss 5 1 2 1 Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0
Adames 3b 5 0 3 1 b-Owings ph 1 0 0 0
Dubon 2b 5 0 1 2 Bradley Jr. cf 3 2 2 1
Garcia c 5 1 1 0 M.Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0
León c 2 0 1 1
San Francisco 301 000 025 11
Boston 000 001 101 3

E_Bogaerts (12). DP_San Francisco 2, Boston 0. LOB_San Francisco 7, Boston 5. 2B_Belt (31), Crawford (24), Garcia (1). 3B_Bradley Jr. (3). HR_Vogt (10), Devers (30), Bradley Jr. (20). SB_Pillar (12), Rickard (1). SF_Vogt (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Samardzija, W, 11-12 6 2 1 1 4 2
Abad, H, 7 1 3 1 1 0 0
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0
Franco 1 1 1 1 0 1
Boston
Chacín, L, 0-1 2 2-3 5 4 4 2 6
Poyner 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Johnson 2 0 0 0 0 2
Lakins 1 1 0 0 0 0
Shawaryn 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 3
Brewer 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Velázquez 2-3 4 4 2 0 0
Weber 1-3 2 1 0 0 0

Samardzija pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Sean Barber; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:34. A_35,697 (37,731).

