San Francisco 2, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|1
|8
|0
|1
|11
|
|Hampson ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Fuentes 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Melville p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Diehl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|1-Lambert pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pazos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Desmond ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|2
|3
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Yastrzemski lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Adames 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|C.Shaw 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|c-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|J.Davis rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.152
|Dubon 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Samardzija p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|Belt 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Colorado
|000
|000
|100_1
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|001
|000
|001_2
|7
|2
One out when winning run scored.
a-pinch hit for Diehl in the 7th. b-struck out for Pazos in the 9th. c-grounded out for W.Smith in the 9th.
1-ran for Alonso in the 7th.
E_Crawford (16), Belt (7). LOB_Colorado 10, San Francisco 7. HR_J.Davis (1), off Johnson. RBIs_Pillar (85), J.Davis (3). SB_Hampson 2 (15), Vogt 2 (3). S_Samardzija.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (Blackmon, Wolters 2, Arenado 2); San Francisco 4 (J.Davis, Vogt, Pillar, Adames). RISP_Colorado 0 for 10; San Francisco 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_C.Shaw, Crawford.
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Melville
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|75
|4.86
|Diehl
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|10.13
|Almonte
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.79
|Pazos
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.04
|Johnson, L, 0-2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|5.73
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|111
|3.52
|Rogers, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|28
|1.15
|Suarez
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.10
|Anderson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.10
|Abad
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.63
|W.Smith, W, 6-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.76
Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 1-0, Anderson 2-0, Abad 2-0. HBP_Rogers (Wolters). WP_Melville, Samardzija. PB_Vogt (4).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:13. A_29,175 (41,915).
