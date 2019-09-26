Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 2, Colorado 1

September 26, 2019 1:08 am
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 1 8 0 1 11
Hampson ss 5 0 2 0 0 2 .255
Tapia lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .314
Blackmon rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .316
McMahon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Hilliard cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Fuentes 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .217
Wolters c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Melville p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Diehl p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254
1-Lambert pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .321
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pazos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 7 2 2 3
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228
Yastrzemski lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .271
Pillar cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .262
Vogt c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .264
Adames 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
C.Shaw 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .059
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080
Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
c-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .297
J.Davis rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .152
Dubon 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .264
Samardzija p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .120
Belt 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Colorado 000 000 100_1 8 0
San Francisco 001 000 001_2 7 2

One out when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Diehl in the 7th. b-struck out for Pazos in the 9th. c-grounded out for W.Smith in the 9th.

1-ran for Alonso in the 7th.

E_Crawford (16), Belt (7). LOB_Colorado 10, San Francisco 7. HR_J.Davis (1), off Johnson. RBIs_Pillar (85), J.Davis (3). SB_Hampson 2 (15), Vogt 2 (3). S_Samardzija.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (Blackmon, Wolters 2, Arenado 2); San Francisco 4 (J.Davis, Vogt, Pillar, Adames). RISP_Colorado 0 for 10; San Francisco 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_C.Shaw, Crawford.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Melville 5 4 1 1 2 2 75 4.86
Diehl 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 10.13
Almonte 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 5.79
Pazos 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 21 1.04
Johnson, L, 0-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 11 5.73
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija 6 5 0 0 1 5 111 3.52
Rogers, BS, 0-2 1 1 1 0 0 2 28 1.15
Suarez 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 9 6.10
Anderson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.10
Abad 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.63
W.Smith, W, 6-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.76

Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 1-0, Anderson 2-0, Abad 2-0. HBP_Rogers (Wolters). WP_Melville, Samardzija. PB_Vogt (4).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:13. A_29,175 (41,915).

