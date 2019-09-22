Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1

September 22, 2019 4:37 pm
 
San Francisco Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 4 10 4 Totals 32 1 5 1
Dubon 2b 5 1 1 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0
Ystrzemski rf-lf 4 0 2 0 Hechavarría 2b 4 1 1 0
Slater 1b 3 1 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 1
Belt ph-1b 2 0 1 0 Cervelli 1b 1 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 5 1 2 2 Markakis lf 4 0 0 0
Pillar cf 5 1 1 0 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0
Rickard lf 4 0 2 2 Joyce rf 2 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Albies ph 1 0 1 0
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 1 0
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 3 0 1 0
Garcia c 3 0 1 0 Keuchel p 2 0 0 0
Webb p 2 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Davis rf 1 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0
Duvall ph 1 0 1 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 003 100 4
Atlanta 000 001 000 1

E_Swanson 2 (12). LOB_San Francisco 10, Atlanta 6. 2B_Yastrzemski (20), Longoria (19), Rickard (2), Flowers (11). 3B_Hechavarría (1). SB_Dubon (3). S_Webb (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb W,2-2 6 2 1 1 2 7
Rogers H,5 2 2 0 0 0 3
W.Smith S,34-38 1 1 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Keuchel L,8-7 6 6 3 2 2 4
Jackson 1 3 1 1 0 2
Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Greene 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:07. A_33,674 (41,149).

