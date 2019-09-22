Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1

September 22, 2019 4:37 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 4 10 4 2 8
Dubon 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .253
Yastrzemski rf-lf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .275
Slater 1b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .252
a-Belt ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Longoria 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .255
Pillar cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .265
Rickard lf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .295
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Garcia c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .147
Webb p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Davis rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .107
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 2 12
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Hechavarría 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .291
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .296
Cervelli 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .364
Markakis lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .232
Joyce rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .296
c-Albies ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .296
Flowers c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .231
Hamilton cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .276
Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .135
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Duvall ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .260
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 003 100_4 10 0
Atlanta 000 001 000_1 5 2

a-struck out for Slater in the 7th. b-singled for Greene in the 8th. c-singled for Joyce in the 9th.

E_Swanson 2 (12). LOB_San Francisco 10, Atlanta 6. 2B_Yastrzemski (20), Longoria (19), Rickard (2), Flowers (11). 3B_Hechavarría (1). RBIs_Longoria 2 (67), Rickard 2 (4), Freeman (121). SB_Dubon (3). S_Webb.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Longoria, Slater, Webb, Rickard, Pillar); Atlanta 2 (Keuchel, Hamilton). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 13; Atlanta 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Slater, Freeman.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb, W, 2-2 6 2 1 1 2 7 90 5.61
Rogers, H, 5 2 2 0 0 0 3 39 1.23
W.Smith, S, 34-38 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.84
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, L, 8-7 6 6 3 2 2 4 103 3.59
Jackson 1 3 1 1 0 2 23 3.95
Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.56
Greene 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.09
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.58

IBB_off Keuchel (Garcia).

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:07. A_33,674 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress