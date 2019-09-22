San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|10
|4
|2
|8
|
|Dubon 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Yastrzemski rf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Slater 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|a-Belt ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Longoria 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Rickard lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.295
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.147
|Webb p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Davis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|2
|12
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Hechavarría 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Cervelli 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Markakis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|c-Albies ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.135
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Francisco
|000
|003
|100_4
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000_1
|5
|2
a-struck out for Slater in the 7th. b-singled for Greene in the 8th. c-singled for Joyce in the 9th.
E_Swanson 2 (12). LOB_San Francisco 10, Atlanta 6. 2B_Yastrzemski (20), Longoria (19), Rickard (2), Flowers (11). 3B_Hechavarría (1). RBIs_Longoria 2 (67), Rickard 2 (4), Freeman (121). SB_Dubon (3). S_Webb.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Longoria, Slater, Webb, Rickard, Pillar); Atlanta 2 (Keuchel, Hamilton). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 13; Atlanta 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Slater, Freeman.
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 2-2
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|90
|5.61
|Rogers, H, 5
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|39
|1.23
|W.Smith, S, 34-38
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.84
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 8-7
|6
|
|6
|3
|2
|2
|4
|103
|3.59
|Jackson
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|3.95
|Blevins
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.56
|Greene
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.09
|Melancon
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.58
IBB_off Keuchel (Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:07. A_33,674 (41,149).
