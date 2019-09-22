San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 4 10 4 2 8 Dubon 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .253 Yastrzemski rf-lf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .275 Slater 1b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .252 a-Belt ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Longoria 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .255 Pillar cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .265 Rickard lf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .295 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Garcia c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .147 Webb p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Davis rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .107

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 2 12 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Hechavarría 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .291 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .296 Cervelli 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .364 Markakis lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .232 Joyce rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .296 c-Albies ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Flowers c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .231 Hamilton cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .276 Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .135 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Duvall ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .260 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Francisco 000 003 100_4 10 0 Atlanta 000 001 000_1 5 2

a-struck out for Slater in the 7th. b-singled for Greene in the 8th. c-singled for Joyce in the 9th.

E_Swanson 2 (12). LOB_San Francisco 10, Atlanta 6. 2B_Yastrzemski (20), Longoria (19), Rickard (2), Flowers (11). 3B_Hechavarría (1). RBIs_Longoria 2 (67), Rickard 2 (4), Freeman (121). SB_Dubon (3). S_Webb.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Longoria, Slater, Webb, Rickard, Pillar); Atlanta 2 (Keuchel, Hamilton). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 13; Atlanta 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Slater, Freeman.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb, W, 2-2 6 2 1 1 2 7 90 5.61 Rogers, H, 5 2 2 0 0 0 3 39 1.23 W.Smith, S, 34-38 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.84

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, L, 8-7 6 6 3 2 2 4 103 3.59 Jackson 1 3 1 1 0 2 23 3.95 Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.56 Greene 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.09 Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.58

IBB_off Keuchel (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:07. A_33,674 (41,149).

