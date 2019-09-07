San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|5
|12
|
|Solano 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.332
|Slater rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Posey c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Rickard lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|a-Yastrzemski ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|A.Garcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.130
|b-Belt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Dubon ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.348
|Samardzija p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.106
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wil.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|2
|8
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|f-Hernández ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.308
|Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|g-Freese ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Pollock lf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.267
|Lux 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Sadler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sborz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|h-Martin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|1-Negrón pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Wil.Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Y.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Taylor ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|San Francisco
|000
|140
|000_5
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|011
|001_4
|6
|0
a-doubled for Rickard in the 5th. b-intentionally walked for A.Garcia in the 5th. c-popped out for Floro in the 5th. d-struck out for Kolarek in the 7th. e-struck out for Rogers in the 8th. f-popped out for Pederson in the 8th. g-flied out for Beaty in the 9th. h-walked for Sborz in the 9th.
1-ran for Martin in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Dubon (2), Yastrzemski (17), Pederson (14). HR_Dubon (2), off Kershaw; Pollock 2 (13), off Samardzija; Pollock (13), off Wil.Smith. RBIs_Dubon 3 (4), Yastrzemski 2 (51), Pollock 3 (39), Bellinger (105).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Rickard 2, Slater, Solano); Los Angeles 0. RISP_San Francisco 2 for 12; Los Angeles 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Posey, Longoria. GIDP_Posey.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Lux, Beaty).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, W, 10-11
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|91
|3.64
|Rogers, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|1.35
|Abad, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.52
|Gustave, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.96
|Wil.Smith, S, 32-36
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|20
|3.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, L, 13-5
|4
|
|7
|3
|3
|3
|6
|99
|3.06
|Floro
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|22
|3.95
|Y.Garcia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.55
|Kolarek
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
|Sadler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.11
|Sborz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|13.50
Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-2. IBB_off Floro (Posey), off Floro (Belt).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:22. A_53,317 (56,000).
