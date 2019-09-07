San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 9 5 5 12 Solano 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .332 Slater rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .273 Pillar cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .270 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .264 Posey c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .255 Rickard lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .276 a-Yastrzemski ph-lf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .269 A.Garcia 1b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .130 b-Belt ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .228 Dubon ss 4 1 3 3 0 0 .348 Samardzija p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .106 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wil.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 6 4 2 8 Pederson rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .248 f-Hernández ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Bellinger cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .308 Beaty 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .284 g-Freese ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306 Pollock lf 4 3 3 3 0 0 .267 Lux 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Sadler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sborz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — h-Martin ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .218 1-Negrón pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Wil.Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .264 Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .114 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Y.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Taylor ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270

San Francisco 000 140 000_5 9 0 Los Angeles 010 011 001_4 6 0

a-doubled for Rickard in the 5th. b-intentionally walked for A.Garcia in the 5th. c-popped out for Floro in the 5th. d-struck out for Kolarek in the 7th. e-struck out for Rogers in the 8th. f-popped out for Pederson in the 8th. g-flied out for Beaty in the 9th. h-walked for Sborz in the 9th.

1-ran for Martin in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Dubon (2), Yastrzemski (17), Pederson (14). HR_Dubon (2), off Kershaw; Pollock 2 (13), off Samardzija; Pollock (13), off Wil.Smith. RBIs_Dubon 3 (4), Yastrzemski 2 (51), Pollock 3 (39), Bellinger (105).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Rickard 2, Slater, Solano); Los Angeles 0. RISP_San Francisco 2 for 12; Los Angeles 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Posey, Longoria. GIDP_Posey.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Lux, Beaty).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija, W, 10-11 6 5 3 3 0 3 91 3.64 Rogers, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 1.35 Abad, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.52 Gustave, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.96 Wil.Smith, S, 32-36 1 1 1 1 1 2 20 3.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, L, 13-5 4 7 3 3 3 6 99 3.06 Floro 1 2 2 2 2 2 22 3.95 Y.Garcia 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.55 Kolarek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00 Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.11 Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 13.50

Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-2. IBB_off Floro (Posey), off Floro (Belt).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:22. A_53,317 (56,000).

