San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 7 4 3 7 Newman ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .313 Reynolds cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .330 Moran 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .282 d-Cabrera ph-rf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .282 Bell 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .279 Osuna rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .263 1-Marte pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Kramer lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Tucker ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .206 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Reyes ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .173

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 9 5 0 9 Dubon 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .324 Belt 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .232 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .259 Vogt c 4 2 2 4 0 2 .274 Posey c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Pillar cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .268 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .226 Davis rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Slater lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Cueto p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Joseph ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080

Pittsburgh 000 000 040_4 7 1 San Francisco 300 020 00x_5 9 0

a-singled for Keller in the 6th. b-grounded out for Suarez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Holmes in the 8th. d-doubled for Moran in the 8th.

1-ran for Stallings in the 9th.

E_Newman (10). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, San Francisco 4. 2B_Cabrera (21), Belt (27), Dubon (3). HR_Bell (37), off Peralta; Vogt (9), off Keller. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (46), Bell 2 (116), Vogt 4 (35), Crawford (55). S_Keller.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Reynolds); San Francisco 2 (Belt, Longoria). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Belt. GIDP_Bell, Davis.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Frazier, Bell); San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Dubon, Belt).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 1-4 5 9 5 5 0 7 93 8.29 Holmes 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 5.68 Liriano 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.46

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto, W, 1-0 5 1 0 0 1 4 69 0.00 Barraclough 0 1 0 0 1 0 7 6.75 Suarez 2 1 0 0 0 1 26 6.49 Coonrod 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 12 3.22 Peralta 0 2 2 2 0 0 9 54.00 Anderson, S, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 26 5.14

Barraclough pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 2-0, Peralta 2-2. WP_Barraclough.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:57. A_26,877 (41,915).

