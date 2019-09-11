San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|3
|7
|
|Newman ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.313
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Moran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|d-Cabrera ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|Osuna rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|1-Marte pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Kramer lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Tucker ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Reyes ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|0
|9
|
|Dubon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Vogt c
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.274
|Posey c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Davis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Slater lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Cueto p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Joseph ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|040_4
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|300
|020
|00x_5
|9
|0
a-singled for Keller in the 6th. b-grounded out for Suarez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Holmes in the 8th. d-doubled for Moran in the 8th.
1-ran for Stallings in the 9th.
E_Newman (10). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, San Francisco 4. 2B_Cabrera (21), Belt (27), Dubon (3). HR_Bell (37), off Peralta; Vogt (9), off Keller. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (46), Bell 2 (116), Vogt 4 (35), Crawford (55). S_Keller.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Reynolds); San Francisco 2 (Belt, Longoria). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Belt. GIDP_Bell, Davis.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Frazier, Bell); San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Dubon, Belt).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 1-4
|5
|
|9
|5
|5
|0
|7
|93
|8.29
|Holmes
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|5.68
|Liriano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.46
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, W, 1-0
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|69
|0.00
|Barraclough
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|6.75
|Suarez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|6.49
|Coonrod
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|3.22
|Peralta
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|54.00
|Anderson, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|5.14
Barraclough pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 2-0, Peralta 2-2. WP_Barraclough.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:57. A_26,877 (41,915).
