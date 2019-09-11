Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4

September 11, 2019 12:51 am
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 7 4 3 7
Newman ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .313
Reynolds cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .330
Moran 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .282
d-Cabrera ph-rf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .282
Bell 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .279
Osuna rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Stallings c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .263
1-Marte pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Kramer lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Tucker ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .206
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Reyes ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .173
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 9 5 0 9
Dubon 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .324
Belt 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .232
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .259
Vogt c 4 2 2 4 0 2 .274
Posey c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Pillar cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .268
Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .226
Davis rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Slater lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Cueto p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Joseph ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080
Pittsburgh 000 000 040_4 7 1
San Francisco 300 020 00x_5 9 0

a-singled for Keller in the 6th. b-grounded out for Suarez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Holmes in the 8th. d-doubled for Moran in the 8th.

1-ran for Stallings in the 9th.

E_Newman (10). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, San Francisco 4. 2B_Cabrera (21), Belt (27), Dubon (3). HR_Bell (37), off Peralta; Vogt (9), off Keller. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (46), Bell 2 (116), Vogt 4 (35), Crawford (55). S_Keller.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Reynolds); San Francisco 2 (Belt, Longoria). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Belt. GIDP_Bell, Davis.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Frazier, Bell); San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Dubon, Belt).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 1-4 5 9 5 5 0 7 93 8.29
Holmes 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 5.68
Liriano 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.46
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto, W, 1-0 5 1 0 0 1 4 69 0.00
Barraclough 0 1 0 0 1 0 7 6.75
Suarez 2 1 0 0 0 1 26 6.49
Coonrod 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 12 3.22
Peralta 0 2 2 2 0 0 9 54.00
Anderson, S, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 26 5.14

Barraclough pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 2-0, Peralta 2-2. WP_Barraclough.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:57. A_26,877 (41,915).

