San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4

September 11, 2019 12:51 am
 
Pittsburgh San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 33 5 9 5
Newman ss 2 1 1 0 Dubon 2b 4 1 2 0
Reynolds cf 4 1 2 0 Belt 1b 4 1 1 0
Moran 3b 3 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0
Cabrera ph-rf 1 1 1 2 Vogt c 4 2 2 4
Bell 1b 4 1 1 2 Posey c 0 0 0 0
Osuna rf 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 2 0
Liriano p 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 Davis rf 3 0 0 0
Stallings c 3 0 0 0 Slater lf 3 0 0 0
Marte pr 0 0 0 0 Cueto p 2 0 0 0
Kramer lf 4 0 1 0 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0
Keller p 0 0 0 0 Suarez p 0 0 0 0
Tucker ph 1 0 1 0 Joseph ph 1 0 0 0
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0
Reyes ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Peralta p 0 0 0 0
Anderson p 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 040 4
San Francisco 300 020 00x 5

E_Newman (10). DP_Pittsburgh 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 5, San Francisco 4. 2B_Cabrera (21), Belt (27), Dubon (3). HR_Bell (37), Vogt (9). S_Keller (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Keller L,1-4 5 9 5 5 0 7
Holmes 2 0 0 0 0 1
Liriano 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Cueto W,1-0 5 1 0 0 1 4
Barraclough 0 1 0 0 1 0
Suarez 2 1 0 0 0 1
Coonrod 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Peralta 0 2 2 2 0 0
Anderson S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2

Barraclough pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

WP_Barraclough.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:57. A_26,877 (41,915).

