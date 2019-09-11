San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4

Pittsburgh San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 33 5 9 5 Newman ss 2 1 1 0 Dubon 2b 4 1 2 0 Reynolds cf 4 1 2 0 Belt 1b 4 1 1 0 Moran 3b 3 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 Cabrera ph-rf 1 1 1 2 Vogt c 4 2 2 4 Bell 1b 4 1 1 2 Posey c 0 0 0 0 Osuna rf 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 2 0 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 Davis rf 3 0 0 0 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 Slater lf 3 0 0 0 Marte pr 0 0 0 0 Cueto p 2 0 0 0 Kramer lf 4 0 1 0 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 Keller p 0 0 0 0 Suarez p 0 0 0 0 Tucker ph 1 0 1 0 Joseph ph 1 0 0 0 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Reyes ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 Anderson p 0 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 000 000 040 — 4 San Francisco 300 020 00x — 5

E_Newman (10). DP_Pittsburgh 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 5, San Francisco 4. 2B_Cabrera (21), Belt (27), Dubon (3). HR_Bell (37), Vogt (9). S_Keller (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Keller L,1-4 5 9 5 5 0 7 Holmes 2 0 0 0 0 1 Liriano 1 0 0 0 0 1

San Francisco Cueto W,1-0 5 1 0 0 1 4 Barraclough 0 1 0 0 1 0 Suarez 2 1 0 0 0 1 Coonrod 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 Peralta 0 2 2 2 0 0 Anderson S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2

Barraclough pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

WP_Barraclough.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:57. A_26,877 (41,915).

