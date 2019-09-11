San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|
|Newman ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dubon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Vogt c
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Posey c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Osuna rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Slater lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cueto p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kramer lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Joseph ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|040
|—
|4
|San Francisco
|300
|020
|00x
|—
|5
E_Newman (10). DP_Pittsburgh 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 5, San Francisco 4. 2B_Cabrera (21), Belt (27), Dubon (3). HR_Bell (37), Vogt (9). S_Keller (1).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller L,1-4
|5
|
|9
|5
|5
|0
|7
|Holmes
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Liriano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto W,1-0
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Barraclough
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Suarez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coonrod
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Peralta
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Anderson S,1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Barraclough pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
WP_Barraclough.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:57. A_26,877 (41,915).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.