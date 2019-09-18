Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 7, Boston 6

September 18, 2019 1:15 am
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 56 7 14 7 7 19
Yastrzemski lf 7 2 2 1 1 3 .266
Belt 1b 6 1 1 1 1 3 .236
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 0 3 2 .260
Vogt c 7 1 1 1 0 2 .262
Pillar cf 7 1 1 1 0 2 .264
Crawford ss 6 0 3 2 1 2 .234
Shaw dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .100
b-Solano ph-dh 3 1 2 0 1 0 .337
Slater rf 6 0 1 0 0 3 .255
d-Dickerson ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .306
Gerber rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .048
Dubon 2b 7 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 57 6 14 5 10 14
Benintendi lf 7 0 0 0 1 1 .269
Bogaerts ss 6 0 2 0 2 2 .304
Devers 3b 8 0 2 0 0 3 .310
Martinez dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .301
a-Travis ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .225
1-G.Hernández pr-dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .133
c-Centeno ph 1 0 0 1 1 0 .167
Holt rf 5 1 0 0 3 2 .309
Moreland 1b 6 1 1 1 1 0 .244
Vázquez c 2 1 1 1 2 0 .274
2-Owings pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080
León c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .200
Bradley Jr. cf 7 1 2 2 0 3 .221
M.Hernández 2b 7 1 2 0 0 1 .270
San Francisco 103 100 000 000 101_7 14 0
Boston 010 013 000 000 100_6 14 1

a-tripled for Martinez in the 6th. b-walked for Shaw in the 8th. c-walked for G.Hernández in the 13th. d-sacrificed for Slater in the 15th.

1-ran for Travis in the 6th. 2-ran for Vázquez in the 8th.

E_Bogaerts (11). LOB_San Francisco 12, Boston 17. 2B_Vogt (23), Crawford (23), Yastrzemski (18), Solano (13), Moreland (15), Vázquez (26). 3B_Travis (1). HR_Belt (17), off Eovaldi; Yastrzemski (20), off Eovaldi; Bradley Jr. (19), off Webb. RBIs_Belt (57), Vogt (36), Pillar (80), Crawford 2 (57), Yastrzemski (52), Dickerson (25), Bradley Jr. 2 (55), Moreland (51), Vázquez (66), Centeno (2). SB_Vázquez (4). CS_Dubon (1). SF_Dickerson. S_G.Hernández.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Dubon, Vogt, Solano, Pillar); Boston 8 (Benintendi, Moreland 2, Holt 2). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 10; Boston 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Pillar. GIDP_Vogt, Moreland.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Dubon, Crawford, Belt); Boston 1 (Moreland, M.Hernández, Bogaerts, Moreland).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb 5 3 3 3 4 3 97 6.51
Suarez, BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 2 23 6.52
Rogers 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 8 1.54
Abad 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.50
Gustave 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 1.61
Coonrod 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 19 3.00
W.Smith 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.89
Anderson 2 0 0 0 1 3 38 5.15
Selman, H, 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 13 7.11
B.Smith 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Peralta, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 18.00
Barraclough, BS, 0-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 4.50
D.Rodríguez, W, 6-9 2 2 0 0 1 1 34 4.98
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 4 7 5 5 3 6 86 6.19
Brewer 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.41
Poyner 1 0 0 0 0 0 20 7.00
Brasier 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 26 5.29
Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 2.93
Workman 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.00
Barnes 1 0 0 0 2 0 18 4.05
Walden 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.36
Cashner 2 4 1 1 0 1 28 5.81
Johnson 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 8 6.56
Kelley, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 18 6.75

B.Smith pitched to 1 batters in the 13th

Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 1-1, Abad 2-0, W.Smith 2-0, B.Smith 2-0, Peralta 3-0, Barraclough 3-1, Kelley 2-0. IBB_off Coonrod (Holt), off Johnson (Longoria). WP_Webb, Coonrod, Eovaldi, Kelley. PB_Vogt (3).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Will Little.

T_5:54. A_35,925 (37,731).

