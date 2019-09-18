Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 7, Boston 6

September 18, 2019 1:15 am
 
San Francisco Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 56 7 14 7 Totals 57 6 14 5
Yastrzemski lf 7 2 2 1 Benintendi lf 7 0 0 0
Belt 1b 6 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 6 0 2 0
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 0 Devers 3b 8 0 2 0
Vogt c 7 1 1 1 Martinez dh 2 0 0 0
Pillar cf 7 1 1 1 a-Travis ph 1 0 1 0
Crawford ss 6 0 3 2 1-G.Hernández pr-dh 2 1 1 0
Shaw dh 3 0 0 0 c-Centeno ph 1 0 0 1
b-Solano ph-dh 3 1 2 0 Holt rf 5 1 0 0
Slater rf 6 0 1 0 Moreland 1b 6 1 1 1
d-Dickerson ph 0 0 0 1 Vázquez c 2 1 1 1
Gerber rf 0 0 0 0 2-Owings pr 0 0 0 0
Dubon 2b 7 0 1 0 León c 3 0 2 0
Bradley Jr. cf 7 1 2 2
M.Hernández 2b 7 1 2 0
San Francisco 103 100 000 000 101 7
Boston 010 013 000 000 100 6

E_Bogaerts (11). DP_San Francisco 1, Boston 1. LOB_San Francisco 12, Boston 17. 2B_Vogt (23), Crawford (23), Yastrzemski (18), Solano (13), Moreland (15), Vázquez (26). 3B_Travis (1). HR_Belt (17), Yastrzemski (20), Bradley Jr. (19). SB_Vázquez (4). SF_Dickerson (1). S_G.Hernández (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb 5 3 3 3 4 3
Suarez, BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 2
Rogers 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Abad 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Gustave 1 0 0 0 1 0
Coonrod 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
W.Smith 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Anderson 2 0 0 0 1 3
Selman, H, 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
B.Smith 0 1 0 0 0 0
Peralta, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Barraclough, BS, 0-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
D.Rodríguez, W, 6-9 2 2 0 0 1 1
Boston
Eovaldi 4 7 5 5 3 6
Brewer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Poyner 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brasier 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Workman 1 1 0 0 0 2
Barnes 1 0 0 0 2 0
Walden 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cashner 2 4 1 1 0 1
Johnson 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Kelley, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1

Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, B.Smith pitched to 1 batter in the 13th.

WP_Webb, Coonrod, Eovaldi, Kelley.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Will Little.

T_5:54. A_35,925 (37,731).

