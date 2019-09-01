San Jose 3, Orlando City 0

Orlando City 0 0 — 0 San Jose 3 0 — 3

First half_1, San Jose, Eriksson, 6 (Yueill), 3rd minute; 2, San Jose, Wondolowski, 12 (Qazaishvili), 20th; 3, San Jose, Wondolowski, 13 (Espinoza), 33rd.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Orlando City, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh; San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Higuita, Orlando City, 59th; Lopez, San Jose, 63rd; Dwyer, Orlando City, 65th; Rosell, Orlando City, 90th+1.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Felisha Mariscal, Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

A_17,323.

Lineups

Orlando City_Brian Rowe; Carlos Ascues (Cristian Higuita, 46th), Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Lamine Sane, Kyle Smith; Will Johnson, Oriol Rosell; Dom Dwyer, Benji Michel (Tesho Akindele, 46th), Nani (Chris Mueller, 71st).

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Guram Kashia, Marcos Lopez; Magnus Eriksson, Judson, Florian Jungwirth, Vako Qazaishvili (Carlos Fierro, 83rd), Tommy Thompson (Andres Rios, 76th), Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza, Chris Wondolowski (Danny Hoesen, 81st).

