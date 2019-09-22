Listen Live Sports

Sanderson Farms Championship Par Scores

September 22, 2019
 
Sunday
At The Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72
Final
x-won on first playoff hole
x-Sebastián Muñoz (500), $1,188,000 70-67-63-70—270 -18
Sungjae Im (300), $719,400 68-69-67-66—270 -18
Byeong Hun An (190), $455,400 66-66-70-69—271 -17
Carlos Ortiz (123), $297,000 65-71-65-71—272 -16
Kevin Streelman (123), $297,000 72-67-69-64—272 -16
Dominic Bozzelli (86), $208,230 70-67-67-69—273 -15
Bronson Burgoon (86), $208,230 69-69-70-65—273 -15
Harris English (86), $208,230 65-71-68-69—273 -15
Dylan Frittelli (86), $208,230 71-69-67-66—273 -15
George McNeill (86), $208,230 67-67-70-69—273 -15
Lanto Griffin (65), $153,450 71-67-70-66—274 -14
Cameron Percy (65), $153,450 65-70-68-71—274 -14
J.T. Poston (65), $153,450 64-70-70-70—274 -14
Brian Harman (56), $123,750 71-69-68-67—275 -13
Zach Johnson (56), $123,750 67-71-68-69—275 -13
Scottie Scheffler (52), $110,550 68-66-72-70—276 -12
Cameron Tringale (52), $110,550 70-68-69-69—276 -12
Fabián Gómez (45), $87,450 72-66-69-70—277 -11
Denny McCarthy (45), $87,450 69-71-69-68—277 -11
Garrett Osborn, $87,450 70-67-71-69—277 -11
Zack Sucher (45), $87,450 69-69-70-69—277 -11
Richy Werenski (45), $87,450 69-68-70-70—277 -11
David Hearn (36), $59,070 68-73-67-70—278 -10
Charley Hoffman (36), $59,070 73-64-70-71—278 -10
Adam Long (36), $59,070 68-70-71-69—278 -10
Robert Streb (36), $59,070 65-72-69-72—278 -10
Peter Uihlein (36), $59,070 71-69-69-69—278 -10
Mark Anderson (26), $42,364 67-71-71-70—279 -9
Cameron Champ (26), $42,364 68-72-69-70—279 -9
Stewart Cink (26), $42,364 72-66-71-70—279 -9
Cameron Davis (26), $42,364 68-70-72-69—279 -9
Robby Shelton (26), $42,364 73-67-71-68—279 -9
Scott Stallings (26), $42,364 66-72-71-70—279 -9
Shawn Stefani (26), $42,364 72-65-73-69—279 -9
Brian Stuard (26), $42,364 71-70-70-68—279 -9
Tommy Gainey (19), $32,780 72-67-71-70—280 -8
Adam Schenk (19), $32,780 69-70-72-69—280 -8
J.J. Spaun (19), $32,780 71-70-68-71—280 -8
Scott Brown (15), $26,730 72-68-69-72—281 -7
Michael Gellerman (15), $26,730 68-73-68-72—281 -7
Emiliano Grillo (15), $26,730 67-71-73-70—281 -7
Tom Hoge (15), $26,730 64-70-75-72—281 -7
Davis Riley, $26,730 69-72-71-69—281 -7
Aaron Wise (15), $26,730 70-69-73-69—281 -7
Sam Burns (10), $18,829 75-64-74-69—282 -6
Ben Crane (10), $18,829 70-71-72-69—282 -6
Anirban Lahiri (10), $18,829 69-70-74-69—282 -6
Jamie Lovemark (10), $18,829 69-69-72-72—282 -6
Peter Malnati (10), $18,829 70-70-70-72—282 -6
Brandt Snedeker (10), $18,829 69-69-71-73—282 -6
Vincent Whaley (10), $18,829 69-71-70-72—282 -6
Roberto Castro (7), $16,038 72-69-72-70—283 -5
Doc Redman (7), $16,038 70-71-74-68—283 -5
Jonathan Byrd (6), $15,312 69-71-72-72—284 -4
Sebastian Cappelen (6), $15,312 70-68-75-71—284 -4
Bill Haas (6), $15,312 70-71-70-73—284 -4
Russell Henley (6), $15,312 70-70-69-75—284 -4
Bo Hoag (6), $15,312 73-66-75-70—284 -4
Joaquin Niemann (6), $15,312 68-73-73-70—284 -4
Xinjun Zhang (5), $14,850 71-69-72-73—285 -3
Rafael Campos (5), $14,520 72-67-76-71—286 -2
Alex Cejka (5), $14,520 68-70-75-73—286 -2
Si Woo Kim (5), $14,520 69-68-75-74—286 -2
Patrick Rodgers (5), $14,520 69-72-72-73—286 -2
Brian Gay (4), $14,124 69-72-70-76—287 -1
Chase Seiffert (4), $14,124 69-69-75-74—287 -1
Ricky Barnes (4), $13,926 72-69-75-74—290 +2
Daniel Chopra (3), $13,794 69-71-74-80—294 +6

