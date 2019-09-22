Sanderson Farms Championship Par Scores

|Sunday
|At The Country Club of Jackson
|Jackson, Miss.
|Purse: $6.6 million
|Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72
|Final
|x-won on first playoff hole
|x-Sebastián Muñoz (500), $1,188,000
|70-67-63-70—270
|-18
|Sungjae Im (300), $719,400
|68-69-67-66—270
|-18
|Byeong Hun An (190), $455,400
|66-66-70-69—271
|-17
|Carlos Ortiz (123), $297,000
|65-71-65-71—272
|-16
|Kevin Streelman (123), $297,000
|72-67-69-64—272
|-16
|Dominic Bozzelli (86), $208,230
|70-67-67-69—273
|-15
|Bronson Burgoon (86), $208,230
|69-69-70-65—273
|-15
|Harris English (86), $208,230
|65-71-68-69—273
|-15
|Dylan Frittelli (86), $208,230
|71-69-67-66—273
|-15
|George McNeill (86), $208,230
|67-67-70-69—273
|-15
|Lanto Griffin (65), $153,450
|71-67-70-66—274
|-14
|Cameron Percy (65), $153,450
|65-70-68-71—274
|-14
|J.T. Poston (65), $153,450
|64-70-70-70—274
|-14
|Brian Harman (56), $123,750
|71-69-68-67—275
|-13
|Zach Johnson (56), $123,750
|67-71-68-69—275
|-13
|Scottie Scheffler (52), $110,550
|68-66-72-70—276
|-12
|Cameron Tringale (52), $110,550
|70-68-69-69—276
|-12
|Fabián Gómez (45), $87,450
|72-66-69-70—277
|-11
|Denny McCarthy (45), $87,450
|69-71-69-68—277
|-11
|Garrett Osborn, $87,450
|70-67-71-69—277
|-11
|Zack Sucher (45), $87,450
|69-69-70-69—277
|-11
|Richy Werenski (45), $87,450
|69-68-70-70—277
|-11
|David Hearn (36), $59,070
|68-73-67-70—278
|-10
|Charley Hoffman (36), $59,070
|73-64-70-71—278
|-10
|Adam Long (36), $59,070
|68-70-71-69—278
|-10
|Robert Streb (36), $59,070
|65-72-69-72—278
|-10
|Peter Uihlein (36), $59,070
|71-69-69-69—278
|-10
|Mark Anderson (26), $42,364
|67-71-71-70—279
|-9
|Cameron Champ (26), $42,364
|68-72-69-70—279
|-9
|Stewart Cink (26), $42,364
|72-66-71-70—279
|-9
|Cameron Davis (26), $42,364
|68-70-72-69—279
|-9
|Robby Shelton (26), $42,364
|73-67-71-68—279
|-9
|Scott Stallings (26), $42,364
|66-72-71-70—279
|-9
|Shawn Stefani (26), $42,364
|72-65-73-69—279
|-9
|Brian Stuard (26), $42,364
|71-70-70-68—279
|-9
|Tommy Gainey (19), $32,780
|72-67-71-70—280
|-8
|Adam Schenk (19), $32,780
|69-70-72-69—280
|-8
|J.J. Spaun (19), $32,780
|71-70-68-71—280
|-8
|Scott Brown (15), $26,730
|72-68-69-72—281
|-7
|Michael Gellerman (15), $26,730
|68-73-68-72—281
|-7
|Emiliano Grillo (15), $26,730
|67-71-73-70—281
|-7
|Tom Hoge (15), $26,730
|64-70-75-72—281
|-7
|Davis Riley, $26,730
|69-72-71-69—281
|-7
|Aaron Wise (15), $26,730
|70-69-73-69—281
|-7
|Sam Burns (10), $18,829
|75-64-74-69—282
|-6
|Ben Crane (10), $18,829
|70-71-72-69—282
|-6
|Anirban Lahiri (10), $18,829
|69-70-74-69—282
|-6
|Jamie Lovemark (10), $18,829
|69-69-72-72—282
|-6
|Peter Malnati (10), $18,829
|70-70-70-72—282
|-6
|Brandt Snedeker (10), $18,829
|69-69-71-73—282
|-6
|Vincent Whaley (10), $18,829
|69-71-70-72—282
|-6
|Roberto Castro (7), $16,038
|72-69-72-70—283
|-5
|Doc Redman (7), $16,038
|70-71-74-68—283
|-5
|Jonathan Byrd (6), $15,312
|69-71-72-72—284
|-4
|Sebastian Cappelen (6), $15,312
|70-68-75-71—284
|-4
|Bill Haas (6), $15,312
|70-71-70-73—284
|-4
|Russell Henley (6), $15,312
|70-70-69-75—284
|-4
|Bo Hoag (6), $15,312
|73-66-75-70—284
|-4
|Joaquin Niemann (6), $15,312
|68-73-73-70—284
|-4
|Xinjun Zhang (5), $14,850
|71-69-72-73—285
|-3
|Rafael Campos (5), $14,520
|72-67-76-71—286
|-2
|Alex Cejka (5), $14,520
|68-70-75-73—286
|-2
|Si Woo Kim (5), $14,520
|69-68-75-74—286
|-2
|Patrick Rodgers (5), $14,520
|69-72-72-73—286
|-2
|Brian Gay (4), $14,124
|69-72-70-76—287
|-1
|Chase Seiffert (4), $14,124
|69-69-75-74—287
|-1
|Ricky Barnes (4), $13,926
|72-69-75-74—290
|+2
|Daniel Chopra (3), $13,794
|69-71-74-80—294
|+6