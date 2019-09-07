Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop McNamara 58, Riverdale Baptist 14
Calvert Hall College 34, St. Mary’s Ryken 14
Delbarton, N.J. 34, Landon 27
Easton 42, James M. Bennett 14
Episcopal, Va. 29, Gilman 0
Franklin 33, St. Anthony’s, N.Y. 15
Good Counsel 31, Mt. St. Joseph’s 0
Great Mills 36, Crossland 26
Hyattsville Northwestern 46, Bladensburg 0
Kent County 55, Broadwater Academy, Va. 16
Kiski School, Pa. 56, Saint James 42
Lake Clifton 28, Carver Vo-Tech 18
Maryland School for the Deaf 46, Hampton Roads Generals, Va. 8
Nandua, Va. 41, Washington 6
National Christian Academy 46, Royalty Institute 6
Overlea 44, Baltimore Chesapeake 6
South Hagerstown 44, North Hagerstown 12
Stephen Decatur 35, Arcadia, Va. 14
Towson 28, Hereford 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.