Saturday’s Scores

September 7, 2019 10:26 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop McNamara 58, Riverdale Baptist 14

Calvert Hall College 34, St. Mary’s Ryken 14

Delbarton, N.J. 34, Landon 27

Easton 42, James M. Bennett 14

Episcopal, Va. 29, Gilman 0

Franklin 33, St. Anthony’s, N.Y. 15

Good Counsel 31, Mt. St. Joseph’s 0

Great Mills 36, Crossland 26

Hyattsville Northwestern 46, Bladensburg 0

Kent County 55, Broadwater Academy, Va. 16

Kiski School, Pa. 56, Saint James 42

Lake Clifton 28, Carver Vo-Tech 18

Maryland School for the Deaf 46, Hampton Roads Generals, Va. 8

Nandua, Va. 41, Washington 6

National Christian Academy 46, Royalty Institute 6

Overlea 44, Baltimore Chesapeake 6

South Hagerstown 44, North Hagerstown 12

Stephen Decatur 35, Arcadia, Va. 14

Towson 28, Hereford 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

