Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Norfolk Christian School 15

Bethel 17, Heritage-Newport News 7

Booker T. Washington 38, Granby 20

Catholic 31, Woodberry Forest 16

Christchurch 24, Nansemond-Suffolk 20

Episcopal 29, Gilman, Md. 0

Fork Union Prep 42, Bishop O’Connell 24

Hampton 52, George Wythe-Richmond 0

Heritage-Lynchburg 57, John Marshall 20

Highland Springs 13, Oscar Smith 6

Isle of Wight Academy 41, Fredericksburg Christian 21

Kenston Forest 28, Hampton Roads 0

Kent County, Md. 55, Broadwater Academy 16

Lake Taylor 45, Warwick 12

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 46, Hampton Roads Generals 8

Nandua 41, Washington, Md. 6

Norcom 42, Petersburg 22

Portsmouth Christian 48, Mathews 0

Prince George 34, J.R. Tucker 12

St. Christopher’s 35, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 12

Stephen Decatur, Md. 35, Arcadia 14

Timber Creek, N.J. 58, Warren County 7

Woodside 32, Norview 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cardinal O’Hara, N.Y. vs. Bishop Ireton, ccd.

