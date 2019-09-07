Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Norfolk Christian School 15
Bethel 17, Heritage-Newport News 7
Booker T. Washington 38, Granby 20
Catholic 31, Woodberry Forest 16
Christchurch 24, Nansemond-Suffolk 20
Episcopal 29, Gilman, Md. 0
Fork Union Prep 42, Bishop O’Connell 24
Hampton 52, George Wythe-Richmond 0
Heritage-Lynchburg 57, John Marshall 20
Highland Springs 13, Oscar Smith 6
Isle of Wight Academy 41, Fredericksburg Christian 21
Kenston Forest 28, Hampton Roads 0
Kent County, Md. 55, Broadwater Academy 16
Lake Taylor 45, Warwick 12
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 46, Hampton Roads Generals 8
Nandua 41, Washington, Md. 6
Norcom 42, Petersburg 22
Portsmouth Christian 48, Mathews 0
Prince George 34, J.R. Tucker 12
St. Christopher’s 35, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 12
Stephen Decatur, Md. 35, Arcadia 14
Timber Creek, N.J. 58, Warren County 7
Woodside 32, Norview 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cardinal O’Hara, N.Y. vs. Bishop Ireton, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
