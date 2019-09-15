Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Blair, N.J. 29, Gilman 12
Eastern Tech 33, Baltimore Chesapeake 0
Fairmont Heights 45, Surrattsville 12
Flint Hill School, Va. 48, Saint James 7
Frederick Douglass 30, Gwynn Park 6
Gonzaga College, D.C. 31, Georgetown Prep 7
James M. Bennett 43, Kent County 26
Parkdale 60, DuVal 26
Parkside 42, Delmar, Del. 7
Parkville 26, Towson 0
Potomac 62, Central 0
St. Mary’s Ryken 21, Bishop McNamara 12
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.