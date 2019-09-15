Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blair, N.J. 29, Gilman 12

Eastern Tech 33, Baltimore Chesapeake 0

Fairmont Heights 45, Surrattsville 12

Flint Hill School, Va. 48, Saint James 7

Frederick Douglass 30, Gwynn Park 6

Gonzaga College, D.C. 31, Georgetown Prep 7

James M. Bennett 43, Kent County 26

Parkdale 60, DuVal 26

Parkside 42, Delmar, Del. 7

Parkville 26, Towson 0

Potomac 62, Central 0

St. Mary’s Ryken 21, Bishop McNamara 12

