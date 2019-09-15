Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Scores

September 15, 2019 12:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blair, N.J. 29, Gilman 12

Eastern Tech 33, Baltimore Chesapeake 0

Fairmont Heights 45, Surrattsville 12

Advertisement

Flint Hill School, Va. 48, Saint James 7

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Frederick Douglass 30, Gwynn Park 6

Gonzaga College, D.C. 31, Georgetown Prep 7

James M. Bennett 43, Kent County 26

Parkdale 60, DuVal 26

Parkside 42, Delmar, Del. 7

Parkville 26, Towson 0

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Potomac 62, Central 0

St. Mary’s Ryken 21, Bishop McNamara 12

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in