The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saturday’s Scores

September 21, 2019 9:50 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop O’Connell 49, St. John Paul the Great 10

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 27, Randolph-Macon Academy 14

Blue Ridge School 42, Christchurch 0

Craig County 30, Montcalm, W.Va. 16

Handley 60, Skyline 25

Life Christian 28, Hun, N.J. 14

Norcom 54, John Marshall 14

North Cross 20, Roanoke Catholic 6

Phoebus 42, Hampton 6

River View, W.Va. 40, Hurley 34, 3OT

St. Albans, D.C. 14, Potomac School 0

St. Christopher’s 46, Norfolk Academy 7

St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 21, Abingdon ACTS 8

Trinity Episcopal 26, Bishop McNamara, Md. 19

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

