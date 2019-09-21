Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Curley 33, Gilman 9
Bladensburg 30, High Point 16
Bowie 52, DuVal 0
Dematha 42, Cle. St. Ignatius, Ohio 0
Dulaney 13, Pikesville 12
Fairmont Heights 15, Crossland 8
Frederick Douglass 50, Friendly 14
Kiski School, Pa. 53, Mt. St. Joseph’s 7
Laurel 6, C. H. Flowers 0
New Town 54, Hereford 28
Oxon Hill 44, Parkdale 0
Patapsco 32, Sparrows Point 6
St. John’s Catholic Prep 21, Abingdon ACTS, Va. 8
Surrattsville 50, Central 0
Towson 22, Perry Hall 6
Trinity Episcopal, Va. 26, Bishop McNamara 19
Wilde Lake 27, Atholton 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.