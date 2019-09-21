Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 21, 2019 8:58 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Curley 33, Gilman 9

Bladensburg 30, High Point 16

Bowie 52, DuVal 0

Dematha 42, Cle. St. Ignatius, Ohio 0

Dulaney 13, Pikesville 12

Fairmont Heights 15, Crossland 8

Frederick Douglass 50, Friendly 14

Kiski School, Pa. 53, Mt. St. Joseph’s 7

Laurel 6, C. H. Flowers 0

New Town 54, Hereford 28

Oxon Hill 44, Parkdale 0

Patapsco 32, Sparrows Point 6

St. John’s Catholic Prep 21, Abingdon ACTS, Va. 8

Surrattsville 50, Central 0

Towson 22, Perry Hall 6

Trinity Episcopal, Va. 26, Bishop McNamara 19

Wilde Lake 27, Atholton 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

