Saturday’s Sports Transactions

September 7, 2019
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Minnesota RHP Michael Pineda 60 games after testing positive for Hydrochlorothiazide, a Diuretic, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Austin Hays from Norfolk (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Anthony Kay from Buffalo (IL). Designated C Beau Taylor for assignment. Announced RHP Zack Godley cleared waivers and was assigned to Buffalo.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Danny Hultzen from Iowa (PCL). Designated C Taylor Davis for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated C Juan Graterol from the concussion list.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled OF Tyrone Taylor from San Antonio (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Activated INF Jed Lowrie from the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Drew Gagnon from Syracuse (IL). Transferred INF-OF Dominic Smith to the 60-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed LHP Wandy Peralta off waivers from Cincinnati. Recalled INF Zach Green from Sacramento (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day IL.

American Association

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Traded RHP Myles Smith to Long Island (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated INF Steve Lombardozzi. Placed RHP Vin Mazzaro on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Julio Jones to a three-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Donnie Lewis Jr. to the practice squad. Released OT Paul Adams from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released RB Alfred Morris.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Tyree St. Louis to the practice squad. Released RB Quinton Flowers from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed G-OT Jesse Davis to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Agreed to terms with WR Antonio Brown.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released WR Antonio Brown.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR Robert Davis. Signed TE J.P. Holtz.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed G Jack Campbell to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Promoted Tom Fitzgerald to executive vice president and assistant general manager; and Dan MacKinnon to senior vice president and assistant general manager.

WINNIPEG JETS — Agreed to terms with G Eric Comrie on a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

WESTERN CAROLINA — Suspended QB Tyrie Adams, G Matthew Bair, NT Adam Henderson and DL Elijah Hall for a violation of team policies and standards.

