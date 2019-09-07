Saturday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Minnesota RHP Michael Pineda 60 games after testing positive for Hydrochlorothiazide, a Diuretic, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Austin Hays from Norfolk (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Anthony Kay from Buffalo (IL). Designated C Beau Taylor for assignment. Announced RHP Zack Godley cleared waivers and was assigned to Buffalo.
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Danny Hultzen from Iowa (PCL). Designated C Taylor Davis for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated C Juan Graterol from the concussion list.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled OF Tyrone Taylor from San Antonio (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Activated INF Jed Lowrie from the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Drew Gagnon from Syracuse (IL). Transferred INF-OF Dominic Smith to the 60-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed LHP Wandy Peralta off waivers from Cincinnati. Recalled INF Zach Green from Sacramento (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day IL.
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Traded RHP Myles Smith to Long Island (Atlantic) for a player to be named.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated INF Steve Lombardozzi. Placed RHP Vin Mazzaro on the inactive list.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Julio Jones to a three-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Donnie Lewis Jr. to the practice squad. Released OT Paul Adams from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released RB Alfred Morris.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Tyree St. Louis to the practice squad. Released RB Quinton Flowers from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed G-OT Jesse Davis to a contract extension through the 2022 season.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Agreed to terms with WR Antonio Brown.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released WR Antonio Brown.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR Robert Davis. Signed TE J.P. Holtz.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed G Jack Campbell to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Promoted Tom Fitzgerald to executive vice president and assistant general manager; and Dan MacKinnon to senior vice president and assistant general manager.
WINNIPEG JETS — Agreed to terms with G Eric Comrie on a two-year contract.
WESTERN CAROLINA — Suspended QB Tyrie Adams, G Matthew Bair, NT Adam Henderson and DL Elijah Hall for a violation of team policies and standards.
