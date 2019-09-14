Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Tayler Scott from Bowie (EL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated LHP Josh D. Smith for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent SS Carlos Correa to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Marcos Diplan for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jorge Alcala from Rochester (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and C Luke Maile from the 10-day IL.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Eric Hanhold for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Donnie Hart from Syracuse (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated INF Corban Joseph for assignment. Recalled OF Mike Gerber from Sacramento (PCL). Selected the contract of INF Cristhian Adames from Sacramento.

Atlantic League

YORK REVOLUTION — Released RHPs Joe Jones, Julio Eusebio and Ricky Schafer. Signed LHP Austin Nicely and 2B Emmanuel Marrero.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Bryan Witzmann.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Waived CB Mark Fields. Signed LB Devante Downs from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added OL Tommie Draheim and DB Forrest Hightower from the 6-game IL. Added DB Tyquwan Glass and LB Jonathan Walton to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Washington F Evgeny Kuznetsov three games for inappropriate conduct.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA SWIMMING — Elected Kathleen Prindle, Bill Schalz, Kenneth Chung and Jennifer Gibson to the board of directors.

