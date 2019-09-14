Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Tayler Scott from Bowie (EL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated LHP Josh D. Smith for assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent SS Carlos Correa to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Marcos Diplan for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jorge Alcala from Rochester (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and C Luke Maile from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Eric Hanhold for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Donnie Hart from Syracuse (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated INF Corban Joseph for assignment. Recalled OF Mike Gerber from Sacramento (PCL). Selected the contract of INF Cristhian Adames from Sacramento.
YORK REVOLUTION — Released RHPs Joe Jones, Julio Eusebio and Ricky Schafer. Signed LHP Austin Nicely and 2B Emmanuel Marrero.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Bryan Witzmann.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Waived CB Mark Fields. Signed LB Devante Downs from the practice squad.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added OL Tommie Draheim and DB Forrest Hightower from the 6-game IL. Added DB Tyquwan Glass and LB Jonathan Walton to the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Washington F Evgeny Kuznetsov three games for inappropriate conduct.
USA SWIMMING — Elected Kathleen Prindle, Bill Schalz, Kenneth Chung and Jennifer Gibson to the board of directors.
