Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Fired manager Andy Green.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Brian Matusz. Placed RHP Brandon Beachy on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Matt Wile. Waived OL John Wetzel.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Willie Harvey from the practice squad. Placed LB Christian Kirksey on IR. Re-signed RB Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G-OT Adam Pankey from the Tennessee practice squad. Placed G Lane Taylor on IR.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Assigned LW Michael Mersch and D Reece Scarlett to Texas (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Gabriel Fontaine, D Mason Geertsen, D Joey Keane and F Patrick Newell to Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Nick Lappin, D Joey LaLeggia and D Jake Dotchin to San Antonio (AHL).

