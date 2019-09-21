Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

September 21, 2019
 
BASEBALL
National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Kyle Freeland from the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Fired manager Andy Green. Named Rod Barajas interim manager.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Brian Matusz. Placed RHP Brandon Beachy on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. Released OL Jeremy Vujnovich.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Matt Wile. Waived OL John Wetzel.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Willie Harvey from the practice squad. Placed LB Christian Kirksey on IR. Re-signed RB Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Marvin Hall from the practice squad. Released WR Chris Lacy. Signed DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G-OT Adam Pankey from the Tennessee practice squad. Placed G Lane Taylor on IR.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed FB Jakob Johnson from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned Fs Jeremy Gregoire, Jonathon Martin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Giovanni Fiore, Kelly Klima and Nate Schnarr; D Jalen Smereck, Dane Birks and Cam Dineen; and Gs Merrick Madsen and Erik Kallgren to Tucson (AHL). Assigned D Kevin Bahl to Ottawa (OHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned G Callum Booth and Jeremy Helvig to Charlotte (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned LW Alex Gallant, RW Jeremy McKenna, LW Mason Morelli and G Nick Schneider to Stockton (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned LW Michael Mersch and D Reece Scarlett to Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Akil Thomas to Niagara (OHL). Loaned F Samuel Fagemo to Frolunda (Sweden).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Gabriel Fontaine, D Mason Geertsen, D Joey Keane and F Patrick Newell to Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Nick Lappin, D Joey LaLeggia and D Jake Dotchin to San Antonio (AHL).

