Schmid leads Sam Houston St. in 45-6 rout of Incarnate Word

September 21, 2019 11:27 pm
 
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid had five touchdown passes and threw for 531 yards to lead Sam Houston State to a 45-6 rout of Incarnate Word on Saturday night in a Southland Conference opener.

Nathan Stewart had nine catches for 187 yards with three touchdowns for Sam Houston State (2-2, 1-0). Ife Adeyi had 119 yards receiving and Dee Bowens added 108 yards, and each had a touchdown catch. Schmid finished 29-of-44 passing.

Schmid’s first pass was a 64-yard touchdown to Bowens on the Bearkats first play from scrimmage. Schmid hit Stewart on a 49-yard score to end the first quarter, and the duo connected for two more scores as the Bearkats built a 31-0 halftime lead. Schmid’s 80-yard touchdown pass to Adeyi made it 38-0.

Donovan Williams ran for a 1-yard touchdown for the Bearkats in the fourth quarter. Williams has a touchdown run in all four games this season.

Kaleb Ducros ran for a 1-yard touchdown for Incarnate Word (1-2, 0-1) with 2:38 remaining.

