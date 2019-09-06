Listen Live Sports

Scottish rookie MacIntyre takes 4-shot lead at European Open

September 6, 2019 1:29 pm
 
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Scottish rookie Robert MacIntyre carded a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a four-stroke lead after the second round of the European Open on Friday.

MacIntyre, tied for third after an opening 68 at the Green Eagle Golf Course on Thursday, was four shots clear of Germany’s Bernd Ritthammer, who shot a bogey-free 66 to sit at 7 under.

Overnight leader Paul Casey of England, Guido Migliozzi of Italy, and Matthias Schwab of Austria are two shots further back at 5 under.

Casey followed his opening 66 with a battling 1-over 73, the four-time Ryder Cup player frustrated by four bogeys.

Sweden’s Alexander Björk and Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger were seven shots off the pace after rounds of 71 and 69, respectively.

American Xander Schauffele followed an opening 73 with a 69 and was nine shots behind MacIntyre.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

