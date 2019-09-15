Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Seahawks-Steelers Stats

September 15, 2019 4:32 pm
 
Seattle 0 7 14 7—28
Pittsburgh 0 10 3 13—26
Second Quarter

Pit_Conner 1 run (Boswell kick), 14:44.

Sea_Dissly 14 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:40.

Pit_FG Boswell 41, 2:28.

Third Quarter

Sea_Dissly 12 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 9:49.

Pit_FG Boswell 33, 6:21.

Sea_Penny 37 run (Myers kick), 2:56.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_McDonald 8 pass from Rudolph (pass failed), 11:16.

Sea_Metcalf 28 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 7:15.

Pit_McDonald 3 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 5:34.

A_65,063.

___

Sea Pit
First downs 25 17
Total Net Yards 426 261
Rushes-yards 33-152 16-81
Passing 274 180
Punt Returns 2-10 2-12
Kickoff Returns 2-23 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 29-35-0 20-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-26 1-7
Punts 4-51.3 5-44.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-0
Penalties-Yards 10-93 5-78
Time of Possession 35:46 24:14

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Penny 10-62, Carson 15-61, Wilson 6-22, Prosise 2-7. Pittsburgh, Conner 11-33, Snell 1-23, Samuels 3-18, Rudolph 1-7.

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 29-35-0-300. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 8-15-0-75, Rudolph 12-19-1-112.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 10-79, Dissly 5-50, Metcalf 3-61, Turner 3-54, Carson 3-27, Prosise 3-13, Vannett 1-13, Penny 1-3. Pittsburgh, McDonald 7-38, Smith-Schuster 5-84, Conner 3-12, Washington 2-23, D.Johnson 1-17, Samuels 1-13, Switzer 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 58.

