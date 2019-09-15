Listen Live Sports

Seattle 11, Chicago White Sox 10

September 15, 2019 8:06 pm
 
Chicago Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 10 11 10 Totals 40 11 17 11
Anderson ss 5 1 1 0 Long 2b 6 1 2 0
Moncada 3b 5 2 3 0 Nola 1b 5 1 4 2
Abreu 1b 5 1 1 1 Bishop pr 0 1 0 0
Jiménez lf 4 2 3 1 Seager 3b 5 1 2 1
Castillo dh 3 1 1 5 Lewis rf 6 2 3 3
Sánchez 2b 3 1 0 0 Vogelbach dh 3 1 0 0
Collins c 4 1 1 0 Broxton pr-dh 0 1 0 0
Engel cf 4 1 1 3 Gordon ph-dh 0 0 0 0
Cordell rf 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 5 1 2 1
Moore lf-ss 3 1 1 1
Narváez ph 1 0 0 0
Crawford ss 0 0 0 0
Walton ss 2 1 1 1
Lopes ph-lf 0 0 0 0
Smith cf 4 0 2 2
Chicago 000 080 200 10
Seattle 000 500 051 11

E_Cordell (3), Nola (2), Lewis (1). DP_Chicago 2, Seattle 1. LOB_Chicago 2, Seattle 15. 2B_Jiménez (15), Lewis (2). HR_Engel (5), Castillo (10), Lewis (4). SB_Moncada (10). SF_Castillo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Nova 3 1-3 10 5 5 1 3
Santiago 3 2-3 3 3 3 6 5
Herrera 0 1 1 1 0 0
Fry 0 0 1 1 1 0
Cordero H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Osich BS,0-1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Ruiz L,1-3 1-3 2 1 1 2 0
Seattle
Sheffield 4 1-3 6 6 5 1 8
Brennan 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 2
Grotz 1 2 2 2 0 1
Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 0
Narváez 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adams W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 3

Herrera pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Grotz.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:44. A_17,091 (47,943).

