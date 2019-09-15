Seattle 11, Chicago White Sox 10

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 10 11 10 1 15 Anderson ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .332 Moncada 3b 5 2 3 0 0 2 .308 Abreu 1b 5 1 1 1 0 4 .284 Jiménez lf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .259 Castillo dh 3 1 1 5 0 1 .204 Sánchez 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .247 Collins c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .123 Engel cf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .230 Cordell rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 11 17 11 11 9 Long 2b 6 1 2 0 0 1 .260 Nola 1b 5 1 4 2 1 1 .270 Bishop pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .102 Seager 3b 5 1 2 1 1 0 .244 Lewis rf 6 2 3 3 0 2 .360 Vogelbach dh 3 1 0 0 2 3 .214 Broxton pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .115 Gordon ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .278 Murphy c 5 1 2 1 1 1 .282 Moore lf-ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .216 Narváez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Crawford ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Walton ss 2 1 1 1 1 0 .250 Lopes ph-lf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .258 Smith cf 4 0 2 2 1 0 .235

Chicago 000 080 200_10 11 1 Seattle 000 500 051_11 17 2

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Walton in the 7th. b-flied out for Moore in the 8th. c-intentionally walked for Broxton in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th. 2-ran for Nola in the 9th.

Advertisement

E_Cordell (3), Nola (2), Lewis (1). LOB_Chicago 2, Seattle 15. 2B_Jiménez (15), Lewis (2). HR_Engel (5), off Sheffield; Castillo (10), off Brennan; Lewis (4), off Herrera. RBIs_Engel 3 (24), Abreu (117), Castillo 5 (35), Jiménez (69), Moore (26), Walton (1), Smith 2 (37), Nola 2 (26), Seager (60), Lewis 3 (9), Murphy (39). SB_Moncada (10). SF_Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Castillo); Seattle 5 (Seager, Vogelbach, Long 2). RISP_Chicago 6 for 8; Seattle 8 for 15.

GIDP_Engel, Seager, Smith.

DP_Chicago 2 (Sánchez, Anderson, Abreu; Sánchez, Anderson, Abreu); Seattle 1 (Nola, Moore, Nola).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova 3 1-3 10 5 5 1 3 71 4.86 Santiago 3 2-3 3 3 3 6 5 90 5.23 Herrera 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 6.90 Fry 0 0 1 1 1 0 4 5.19 Cordero H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.62 Osich BS,0-1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 4.74 Ruiz L,1-3 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 18 5.21

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sheffield 4 1-3 6 6 5 1 8 82 5.40 Brennan 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 9 4.98 Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 7.59 Grotz 1 2 2 2 0 1 16 3.86 Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.00 Narváez 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adams W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 3.94

Herrera pitched to 1 batters in the 8th, Fry pitched to 1 batters in the 8th, Narváez pitched to 0 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Santiago 2-0, Herrera 2-2, Cordero 1-0, Osich 1-1, Brennan 2-2, Narváez 1-0. IBB_off Ruiz (Gordon). WP_Grotz.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:44. A_17,091 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.