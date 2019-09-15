Seattle 11, Chicago White Sox 10

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|10
|11
|10
|1
|15
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.332
|Moncada 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.284
|Jiménez lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Castillo dh
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|1
|.204
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Collins c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.123
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.230
|Cordell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|11
|17
|11
|11
|9
|
|Long 2b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Nola 1b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|.270
|Bishop pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.102
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Lewis rf
|6
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.360
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.214
|Broxton pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|Gordon ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Murphy c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Moore lf-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.216
|Narváez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Crawford ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Walton ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Lopes ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.235
|Chicago
|000
|080
|200_10
|11
|1
|Seattle
|000
|500
|051_11
|17
|2
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Walton in the 7th. b-flied out for Moore in the 8th. c-intentionally walked for Broxton in the 9th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th. 2-ran for Nola in the 9th.
E_Cordell (3), Nola (2), Lewis (1). LOB_Chicago 2, Seattle 15. 2B_Jiménez (15), Lewis (2). HR_Engel (5), off Sheffield; Castillo (10), off Brennan; Lewis (4), off Herrera. RBIs_Engel 3 (24), Abreu (117), Castillo 5 (35), Jiménez (69), Moore (26), Walton (1), Smith 2 (37), Nola 2 (26), Seager (60), Lewis 3 (9), Murphy (39). SB_Moncada (10). SF_Castillo.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Castillo); Seattle 5 (Seager, Vogelbach, Long 2). RISP_Chicago 6 for 8; Seattle 8 for 15.
GIDP_Engel, Seager, Smith.
DP_Chicago 2 (Sánchez, Anderson, Abreu; Sánchez, Anderson, Abreu); Seattle 1 (Nola, Moore, Nola).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova
|3
|1-3
|10
|5
|5
|1
|3
|71
|4.86
|Santiago
|3
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|6
|5
|90
|5.23
|Herrera
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6.90
|Fry
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|5.19
|Cordero H,3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.62
|Osich BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.74
|Ruiz L,1-3
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|18
|5.21
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheffield
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|5
|1
|8
|82
|5.40
|Brennan
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|4.98
|Altavilla
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|7.59
|Grotz
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|3.86
|Guilbeau
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.00
|Narváez
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Adams W,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|3.94
Herrera pitched to 1 batters in the 8th, Fry pitched to 1 batters in the 8th, Narváez pitched to 0 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Santiago 2-0, Herrera 2-2, Cordero 1-0, Osich 1-1, Brennan 2-2, Narváez 1-0. IBB_off Ruiz (Gordon). WP_Grotz.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:44. A_17,091 (47,943).
